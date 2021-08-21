C.J. McCollum Takes Shot at How Miami Heat Dealt with Lakers’ New Addition
Kendrick Nunn signed a two-year deal worth around $10 million, with a player option for the second year, and is widely considered a steal for the Lakers, a young ball handler who can score in bunches. On 'The Woj Pod' with Adrian Wojnarowski, newly elect NBAPA president C.J. McCollum openly discussed the double standard that exists between player empowerment and when teams make moves that directly impact players (15:45). The Kendrick Nunn situation.www.lakers365.com
Comments / 0