Ohio State football coach Ryan Day names quarterback C.J. Stroud starter
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State coach Ryan Day has named C.J. Stroud the Buckeyes' starting quarterback for the season-opener against Minnesota on Sept. 2. On Monday, Day said that Stroud, a redshirt freshman from California, had emerged as the leader in the competition with fellow redshirt freshman Jack Miller and true freshman Kyle McCord. On Friday, Stroud secured the job in a long scrimmage at Ohio Stadium that coaches likened to a preseason game.www.sacbee.com
