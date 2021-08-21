Cancel
Ohio State

Ohio State football coach Ryan Day names quarterback C.J. Stroud starter

By BILL RABINOWITZ
Sacramento Bee
 7 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State coach Ryan Day has named C.J. Stroud the Buckeyes' starting quarterback for the season-opener against Minnesota on Sept. 2. On Monday, Day said that Stroud, a redshirt freshman from California, had emerged as the leader in the competition with fellow redshirt freshman Jack Miller and true freshman Kyle McCord. On Friday, Stroud secured the job in a long scrimmage at Ohio Stadium that coaches likened to a preseason game.

