Metro briefs: Former deputy chief of Brooklyn Park police now has top job in Edina

The former deputy chief of the Brooklyn Park Police Department has moved from the north to the west metro to lead the Edina Police Department. Todd Milburn will serve as Edina's chief after 30 years in Brooklyn Park, where he had been deputy chief since 2014 and previously served as a police inspector. In a news release from the city, Milburn, a native of St. Paul, said, "I'm going to give all my effort to continue to advance the department in contemporary policing, focusing on the team dynamic of the employees of the police department."