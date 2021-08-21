Cancel
Brooklyn Park, MN

Metro briefs: Former deputy chief of Brooklyn Park police now has top job in Edina

Minneapolis Star Tribune
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe former deputy chief of the Brooklyn Park Police Department has moved from the north to the west metro to lead the Edina Police Department. Todd Milburn will serve as Edina's chief after 30 years in Brooklyn Park, where he had been deputy chief since 2014 and previously served as a police inspector. In a news release from the city, Milburn, a native of St. Paul, said, "I'm going to give all my effort to continue to advance the department in contemporary policing, focusing on the team dynamic of the employees of the police department."

www.startribune.com

New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...

