Google Disbanding Its Health Division, Dr. David Feinberg Leaving

WebProNews
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoogle is disbanding its health division, following a string of setbacks and criticism. Google Health is one of the company’s newer initiatives, quickly reaching 500 employees in early 2020. Despite its obvious importance to the company, Google found itself mired in controversy when it was discovered the company had partnered with Ascension to collect health data on millions of Americans. The program, Project Nightingale, drew scrutiny from lawmakers concerned about Google having access to even more private consumer data.

www.webpronews.com

