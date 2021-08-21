Cancel
Greer County, OK

Special Weather Statement issued for Greer, Jackson, Kiowa by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-22 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-21 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Greer; Jackson; Kiowa A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Jackson, southwestern Kiowa and southeastern Greer Counties through 400 PM CDT At 331 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Martha, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Altus, Blair, Martha, Friendship, Warren, Altus Air Force Base and southeastern Altus-Lugert Lake. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

