Hemphill County, TX

Severe Weather Statement issued for Hemphill by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-21 15:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-21 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Hemphill A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM CDT FOR SOUTHERN LIPSCOMB...EASTERN ROBERTS...HEMPHILL AND SOUTHEASTERN OCHILTREE COUNTIES At 327 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles south of Canadian, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Lipscomb, Canadian, Miami, Higgins, Lora, Glazier and Lake Marvin. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Alcona County, MIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Alcona, Iosco by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 17:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-28 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Alcona; Iosco A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN ALCONA AND IOSCO COUNTIES At 509 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles south of Barton City to near Plainfield Township to near National City, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Tawas City, Mikado, Oscoda, East Tawas, Au Sable, Tawas Point State Park, Wurtsmith Airfield, Harrisville and Harrisville State Park. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Alcona County, MIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Alcona, Oscoda by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 16:27:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-28 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Alcona; Oscoda A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM EDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN ALCONA...OGEMAW...NORTHWESTERN IOSCO AND SOUTHEASTERN OSCODA COUNTIES At 427 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near South Branch to near West Branch, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Lupton around 430 PM EDT. Long Lake, South Branch and Curtisville around 435 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Glennie and Hale. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Iosco, Ogemaw by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 16:48:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-28 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Iosco; Ogemaw A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM EDT FOR EASTERN OGEMAW AND NORTHWESTERN IOSCO COUNTIES At 448 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Glennie to 6 miles northeast of Skidway Lake, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include South Branch, Hale and Selkirk. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Huron County, MIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Huron, Tuscola by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 19:22:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-28 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Huron; Tuscola A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM EDT FOR TUSCOLA AND SOUTHERN HURON COUNTIES At 722 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Owendale to near Caro to near Clio, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Owendale around 730 PM EDT. Gagetown around 735 PM EDT. Mayville around 740 PM EDT. Kingston around 755 PM EDT. Ubly around 805 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include East Dayton, Parisville, Colling, Wilmot, White Rock, Ivanhoe, Ellington, Ruth, Deford and Colwood. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Gratiot County, MIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Gratiot by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 20:07:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-28 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Gratiot A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN GRATIOT COUNTY At 807 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles west of Freeland to 5 miles northwest of St. Charles, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Ashley... Bannister HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Custer County, NEweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Custer by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 17:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-28 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Custer A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL CUSTER COUNTY At 549 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Callaway, or 15 miles southwest of Broken Bow, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Oconto, Lodi and Pressey State Wildlife Management Area. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Yankton County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Yankton by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 15:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-28 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Yankton A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM CDT FOR WESTERN LINCOLN...NORTHEASTERN YANKTON AND SOUTHERN TURNER COUNTIES At 408 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Chancellor to near Viborg, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...At 4:07 pm, trained weather spotter reported wind gusts to 70 mph 6 WSW of Hurley. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. These severe storms will be near Chancellor around 415 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Lennox. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
Custer County, NEweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Custer by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 16:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-28 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Custer A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN CUSTER COUNTY At 447 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Callaway, or 13 miles west of Broken Bow, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Callaway and Lodi. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Pinal County, AZweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 15:53:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-28 16:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Pinal The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Small Stream Flood Advisory for West Central Graham County in southeastern Arizona East Central Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 630 PM MST. * At 434 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Radar estimated amounts of rain range from 0.5 inches to 1.5 inches in the Klondyke area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Aravaipa Canyon Wilderness and Klondyke.
Ogemaw County, MIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Ogemaw by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 16:48:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-28 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Ogemaw A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM EDT FOR EASTERN OGEMAW AND NORTHWESTERN IOSCO COUNTIES At 448 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Glennie to 6 miles northeast of Skidway Lake, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include South Branch, Hale and Selkirk. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Alpena County, MIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Alpena by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 16:20:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-28 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Alpena A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM EDT FOR ALPENA COUNTY At 420 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Cathro to near Spratt to near Ossineke Township, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Cathro, Lakewood, Alpena and Ossineke. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Morrison, Sherburne by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 12:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-28 12:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 400 PM CDT for central and east central Minnesota. Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Morrison; Sherburne A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 PM CDT FOR SOUTHERN MILLE LACS...BENTON...NORTHERN SHERBURNE AND SOUTHEASTERN MORRISON COUNTIES At 1218 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 12 miles east of Pierz to near Milaca to 6 miles southeast of Foley, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. These severe storms will be near Bock around 1225 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Duelm, Mayhew, Morrill, Glendorado, Parent, Pease, Oak Park, and Santiago. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
Minnehaha County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Minnehaha by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 15:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-28 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for southwestern Minnesota. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Minnehaha A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN MINNEHAHA COUNTY At 503 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Garretson to Brandon, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Valley Springs. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Edmunds County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Edmunds, Faulk by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 06:15:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-28 06:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Edmunds; Faulk A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 AM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL EDMUNDS AND NORTH CENTRAL FAULK COUNTIES At 715 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Pembrook Colony, or 7 miles southwest of Ipswich, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Ipswich. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Pinal County, AZweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 16:47:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-28 18:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Pinal The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Small Stream Flood Advisory for West Central Graham County in southeastern Arizona East Central Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 630 PM MST. * At 434 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Radar estimated amounts of rain range from 0.5 inches to 1.5 inches in the Klondyke area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Aravaipa Canyon Wilderness and Klondyke.
Lyon County, IAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Lyon by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 14:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-31 02:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for southwestern Minnesota. Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Lyon A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM CDT FOR WESTERN LYON...NORTHWESTERN SIOUX AND LINCOLN COUNTIES At 454 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Hills to Inwood, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Doon and Rock Rapids. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
Pima County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Pima, Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 17:03:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-28 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Pima; Pinal The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona Southeastern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 700 PM MST. * At 503 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.7 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Tucson, Catalina, Oro Valley, Marana, Oracle, Casas Adobes, Saddlebrooke, Tortolita, Catalina State Park, Catalina Foothills, Oracle Junction, Biosphere 2 and Dove Mountain. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Custer County, NEweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Custer by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 16:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-28 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Custer A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN CUSTER COUNTY At 649 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles east of Oconto, or 14 miles south of Broken Bow, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Buckeye and Pressey State Wildlife Management Area. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Alcona County, MIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Alcona by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 17:23:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-28 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Alcona A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN ALCONA AND NORTHERN IOSCO COUNTIES At 523 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Mikado to near Wurtsmith Airfield to Tawas City, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Oscoda, East Tawas, Tawas City, Harrisville, Au Sable, Mikado, Harrisville State Park, Wurtsmith Airfield, Tawas Point State Park and Wilber. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

