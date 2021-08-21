Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Carson, Hutchinson, Moore, Potter by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 15:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-21 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Carson; Hutchinson; Moore; Potter The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Carson County in the Panhandle of Texas Hutchinson County in the Panhandle of Texas Northeastern Potter County in the Panhandle of Texas Moore County in the Panhandle of Texas * Until 500 PM CDT. * At 332 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles south of Lake Meredith, or 16 miles southwest of Borger, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Dumas, Borger, Cactus, Fritch, Sunray, Stinnett, Sanford, Lake Meredith and Pringle. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH