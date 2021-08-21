Cancel
Lipscomb County, TX

Severe Weather Statement issued for Lipscomb, Ochiltree, Roberts by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-21 15:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-21 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Lipscomb; Ochiltree; Roberts A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM CDT FOR SOUTHERN LIPSCOMB...EASTERN ROBERTS...HEMPHILL AND SOUTHEASTERN OCHILTREE COUNTIES At 327 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles south of Canadian, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Lipscomb, Canadian, Miami, Higgins, Lora, Glazier and Lake Marvin. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Chickasaw County, IAweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Chickasaw by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-29 21:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-31 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Chickasaw The National Weather Service in La Crosse has extended the * Flood Warning for Floyd County in north central Iowa Mitchell County in north central Iowa Chickasaw County in northeastern Iowa Fayette County in northeastern Iowa Howard County in northeastern Iowa Winneshiek County in northeastern Iowa * Until 900 AM CDT Sunday. * At 636 PM CDT, local law enforcement reported flooding in the warned area. Flooding is already occurring. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Decorah, Charles City, Oelwein, Cresco, Osage, New Hampton, West Union, Nashua, Fayette, St. Ansgar, Calmar, Fredericksburg, Rockford, Ossian, Riceville, Elgin, Clermont, Lyle, Elma and Maynard. Additional rainfall amounts less than 1/4 inch are expected in the warned area.
Allamakee County, IAweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Allamakee, Chickasaw, Clayton, Fayette, Floyd, Howard by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 07:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-28 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Allamakee; Chickasaw; Clayton; Fayette; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING The National Weather Service in La Crosse has expanded the * Flash Flood Watch to include portions of north central Iowa and northeast Iowa, including the following areas, in north central Iowa, Floyd and Mitchell. In northeast Iowa, Allamakee, Chickasaw, Clayton, Fayette, Howard and Winneshiek. * Until 6 PM CDT this evening. * Additional thunderstorms are expected at times today. Heavy rainfall from these storms, along with saturated soils from recent rain, will cause conditions favorable for flash flooding.
Alcona County, MIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Alcona, Iosco by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 17:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-28 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Alcona; Iosco A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN ALCONA AND IOSCO COUNTIES At 509 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles south of Barton City to near Plainfield Township to near National City, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Tawas City, Mikado, Oscoda, East Tawas, Au Sable, Tawas Point State Park, Wurtsmith Airfield, Harrisville and Harrisville State Park. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Alcona County, MIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Alcona, Oscoda by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 16:27:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-28 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Alcona; Oscoda A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM EDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN ALCONA...OGEMAW...NORTHWESTERN IOSCO AND SOUTHEASTERN OSCODA COUNTIES At 427 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near South Branch to near West Branch, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Lupton around 430 PM EDT. Long Lake, South Branch and Curtisville around 435 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Glennie and Hale. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Iosco, Ogemaw by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 16:48:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-28 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Iosco; Ogemaw A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM EDT FOR EASTERN OGEMAW AND NORTHWESTERN IOSCO COUNTIES At 448 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Glennie to 6 miles northeast of Skidway Lake, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include South Branch, Hale and Selkirk. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Arenac County, MIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Arenac, Iosco, Ogemaw by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 17:27:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-28 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Arenac; Iosco; Ogemaw A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM EDT FOR ARENAC...SOUTHEASTERN OGEMAW AND SOUTHERN IOSCO COUNTIES At 526 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Twining, or 7 miles northwest of Au Gres, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Turner and Au Gres. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Roberts County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Roberts by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 07:20:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-28 11:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Roberts THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL BIG STONE SOUTHEASTERN ROBERTS AND NORTHEASTERN GRANT COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 945 AM CDT The storm which prompted the warning is moving out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail is still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until noon CDT for west central Minnesota...and northeastern South Dakota. Remember, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning still remains in effect for far eastern Grant, and southern Big Stone County until 1015 am, CDT.
Crawford County, WIweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Crawford, Richland by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 07:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-28 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Crawford; Richland FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING The Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for * A portion of southwest Wisconsin, including the following areas, Crawford and Richland. * Until 6 PM CDT this evening. * Additional thunderstorms are expected at times today. Heavy rainfall from these storms, along with saturated soils from recent rain, will cause conditions favorable for flash flooding.
Huron County, MIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Huron, Tuscola by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 19:22:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-28 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Huron; Tuscola A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM EDT FOR TUSCOLA AND SOUTHERN HURON COUNTIES At 722 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Owendale to near Caro to near Clio, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Owendale around 730 PM EDT. Gagetown around 735 PM EDT. Mayville around 740 PM EDT. Kingston around 755 PM EDT. Ubly around 805 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include East Dayton, Parisville, Colling, Wilmot, White Rock, Ivanhoe, Ellington, Ruth, Deford and Colwood. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Alcona County, MIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Alcona, Iosco by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 17:23:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-28 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Alcona; Iosco A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN ALCONA AND NORTHERN IOSCO COUNTIES At 523 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Mikado to near Wurtsmith Airfield to Tawas City, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Oscoda, East Tawas, Tawas City, Harrisville, Au Sable, Mikado, Harrisville State Park, Wurtsmith Airfield, Tawas Point State Park and Wilber. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Alcona County, MIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Alcona, Iosco, Ogemaw, Oscoda by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 16:27:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-28 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Alcona; Iosco; Ogemaw; Oscoda A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM EDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN ALCONA...OGEMAW...NORTHWESTERN IOSCO AND SOUTHEASTERN OSCODA COUNTIES At 427 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near South Branch to near West Branch, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Lupton around 430 PM EDT. Long Lake, South Branch and Curtisville around 435 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Glennie and Hale. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Grant County, SDweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Grant, Roberts by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 04:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-28 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 AM CDT for west central Minnesota...and northeastern South Dakota. Target Area: Grant; Roberts A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Big Stone, southeastern Roberts and northeastern Grant Counties through 700 AM CDT At 627 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Milbank, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Ortonville, Big Stone City and Lagoona Beach around 640 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Clinton. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Roberts County, SDweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Roberts by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 07:20:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-28 08:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Aberdeen. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until noon CDT for west central Minnesota...and northeastern South Dakota. Target Area: Roberts A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Traverse and northern Roberts Counties through 915 AM CDT At 826 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Sisseton, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Lake Traverse Housing Units around 835 AM CDT. New Effington and Victor around 840 AM CDT. Rosholt, Halls Landing and Lake Traverse around 845 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Whiterock Colony, Mud Lake Landing, Silver Bridge, Wheaton and Immanuel Church. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
Roberts County, SDweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Roberts by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 07:20:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-28 08:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Aberdeen. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until noon CDT for west central Minnesota...and northeastern South Dakota. Target Area: Roberts A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Traverse and northeastern Roberts Counties through 945 AM CDT At 910 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Mud Lake Landing, or near Wheaton, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Dumont around 915 AM CDT. Immanuel Church around 920 AM CDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Grant County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Grant, Roberts by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 08:04:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-28 08:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Grant; Roberts A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 AM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL ROBERTS AND NORTHEASTERN GRANT COUNTIES At 904 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Twin Brooks, or 7 miles west of Milbank, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Milbank. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN
Roberts County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Roberts by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 07:20:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-28 11:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Roberts A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 AM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL BIG STONE...SOUTHEASTERN ROBERTS AND NORTHEASTERN GRANT COUNTIES At 919 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Milbank, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. At 919 am CDT, golfball size hail was reported in Milbank. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Big Stone City and Lagoona Beach around 930 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Ortonville. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Day County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Day, Grant, Roberts by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 07:42:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-28 08:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Day; Grant; Roberts A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 AM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN ROBERTS...EAST CENTRAL DAY AND NORTHWESTERN GRANT COUNTIES At 837 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Bitter Lake, or 11 miles east of Webster, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Blue Dog Lake around 840 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Ortley, Summit and Rudebusch Corner. HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Benton County, MNweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Benton, Mille Lacs by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 12:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-28 12:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. This cluster of thunderstorms is capable of producing tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Benton; Mille Lacs A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 PM CDT FOR SOUTHERN MILLE LACS AND SOUTHEASTERN BENTON COUNTIES At 1219 PM CDT, a severe squall line capable of producing both tornadoes and extensive straight line wind damage was located near Foreston, or 23 miles east of St. Cloud, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and tennis ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. These dangerous storms will be near Milaca around 1225 PM CDT. Princeton around 1230 PM CDT. Bock around 1235 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Pease, Oak Park, Glendorado, Ronneby and Princeton Airport. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.50 IN
Grant County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Grant, Roberts by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 06:05:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-28 11:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Grant; Roberts A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 AM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN BIG STONE...SOUTHEASTERN ROBERTS AND NORTHEASTERN GRANT COUNTIES At 744 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Big Stone City, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. At 733 AM CDT, half dollar sized hail was reported 2 miles west of Milbank. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. This severe storm will be near Big Stone City and Lagoona Beach around 750 AM CDT. Ortonville around 755 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Artichoke and Artichoke Lake. HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
Grant County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Grant, Roberts by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 07:20:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-28 11:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Aberdeen. Target Area: Grant; Roberts A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 AM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN BIG STONE...SOUTHEASTERN ROBERTS AND NORTHEASTERN GRANT COUNTIES At 941 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Odessa, or near Ortonville, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. At 935 am CDT, half dollar size hail was reported in Big Stone City. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Correll and Artichoke Lake. HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

