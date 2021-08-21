Cancel
Golf

Harris English rebounds from poor front in third round of the NORTHERN TRUST

PGA Tour
 7 days ago

In the second round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Harris English makes birdie on the par-5 8th hole. In his third round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Harris English hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. English finished his day tied for 40th at 6 under; Jon Rahm and Cameron Smith are tied for 1st at 16 under; Erik van Rooyen is in 3rd at 15 under; and Justin Thomas and Tony Finau are tied for 4th at 14 under.

#The Northern Trust
