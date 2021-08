On Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, Douglas Muirheid Shuman, 71, of Watsontown and Turbotville passed away after a long battle with cancer. Doug was born on Jan. 30, 1950, to the late Don & Faye (Bastress) Shuman and he grew up in Northumberland. He was a 1968 graduate of Shikellamy High School where he played football and began his love for firearms as he perfected his marksmanship.