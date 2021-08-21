11 Best Dry Vermouth Cocktail Recipes for the Uninitiated

While gin is now seen as a sophisticated spirit that beckons to 1920s speakeasies and 20th-century British power players, this iconic beverage has only recently been back in the public's good graces. Mixologist and Spirited: Cocktails From Around the World author Adrienne Stillman says in the early aughts, cocktail bars had to work hard to make gin drinks appealing, and she's glad to see the botanical spirit is back in fashion. Acclaimed chef, restauranteur, and founder of Jack Rudy Cocktail Co. Brooks Reitz says he traces the "gin renaissance" to the boom of small-batch bourbon producers in the U.S. that have turned to distilling gin to start making profits quicker while waiting for whiskey to age. Today, there are more gin brands than ever before, making it more accessible and worthy of experimentation from the world's most iconic watering holes.