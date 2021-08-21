11 Best Dry Vermouth Cocktail Recipes for the Uninitiated
Whether you choose an Italian, French, white Vermouth, or American Vermouth, first we need to get this question out of the way: what is dry Vermouth anyway?. Vermouth is mistakenly called a liqueur but in fact, it's a wine! More specifically, a fortified wine is often used in dry martinis. Starting with a white wine base, Vermouth makers add their particular recipe of aromatic herbs, roots, tree barks, flowers, seeds, and spices. Once the wine takes on all those botanical flavors and aromas, it is fortified or strengthened with a spirit alcohol to bring the ABV up to 18% on average. Some sugars may be added for the winemaker's particular recipe.www.wideopeneats.com
