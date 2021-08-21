Cancel
New York Yankees Recap: Cole rules the Twins for Yankees 9th win in a row

By William Parlee
The New York Yankees have moved closer to the AL East lead just four games behind the Tampa Bay Rays, winning seven series in a row and 8 games in a row. Today they will go for their 9th win in a row with Yankee ace Gerrit Cole on the mound for the Yankees and Kenta Maeda for the Minnesota Twins. Today they can win the series after winning the first two games from the Twins. Today they got the series win and the Yankees won their 9th game in a row 7-1.

