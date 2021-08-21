New York Yankees Recap: Cole rules the Twins for Yankees 9th win in a row

The New York Yankee slugger Aaron Judge is having a great season for the Yankees, he has been mostly healthy, and as of yesterday, he has racked up a .285 batting average with 27 home runs and 65 runs batting in. He leads the Yankees in many categories. But Judge is being cheated regularly by MLB umpires. Image the player and stats he could rack up if he were treated fairly by the umpires. Instead, judge consistently get strikes called on him that are not strikes. Judge is not alone in being called out, but he is the poster boy for umpire mistreatment.