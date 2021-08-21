Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

FDA Warns Against Using Livestock Drug To Treat COVID-19

By Paige Lavender
HuffingtonPost
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Food and Drug Administration warned against using ivermectin — a drug often used in the U.S. to treat or prevent parasites in animals — to treat or prevent COVID-19 in humans. “You are not a horse. You are not a cow. Seriously, y’all. Stop it,” the FDA tweeted Saturday...

www.huffpost.com

Comments / 5

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fda Approval#Livestock#Covid 19#Animals#U S Fda#The Johnson Johnson#Moderna#Pfizer Biontech#The New York Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
SciencePosted by
UPI News

Study: Long-used cholesterol drug may help fight severe COVID-19

A drug that lowers cholesterol might help save hospitalized patients with COVID-19, a new, small Israeli study suggests. Researchers at Hebrew University of Jerusalem noted that COVID-19 causes a big buildup of cholesterol, which results in inflammation in cells. In lab experiments, they found that the cholesterol-lowering drug fenofibrate, marketed...
PetsPosted by
Daily Mail

CDC says 88,000 prescriptions of horse dewormer ivermectin have been issued in one week - a 24-FOLD increase from pre-pandemic levels - as agency warns against using the drug to treat Covid

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a warning to Americans against using a horse dewormer to treat COVID-19 after prescriptions of the drug skyrocketed. Ivermectin is an anti-parasitic medication commonly used for horses and cows to combat roundworms and other bugs. In specific cases, it is...
Public Healthpharmaceutical-technology.com

FDA OKs third dose for Pfizer and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines

The US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have announced a plan to offer the US general public a third shot of either Pfizer/BioNTech’s or Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccines from 20 September. The switch from previous guidance comes after a rise in the highly transmissible Delta variant. The US is already administering a third dose to immunocompromised people, with Israel also rolling out a third dose. Many European countries plan to offer a third dose to vulnerable groups.
Washington StateKEPR

Local doctor advertising ivermectin for COVID-19

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Despite the FDA and the Washington State Department of Health warning against the use of ivermectin as a treatment for COVID-19, a Kennewick doctor is advertising it to his patients. Dr. Michael Turner at the Pacific Clinic in Kennewick sent an email to patients telling them that...
Ann Arbor, MIannarborwithkids.com

A Simple FDA Approved At Home COVID Test

Yesterday my teen took an over the counter, at-home Ellume COVID Test. We had her negative results in 15 minutes. We were on our way for a day at Cedar Point when I noticed she was sniffling in the backseat. While I was pretty sure it was just a cold or a possible start to fall allergies, after consulting with her doctor, they recommended a COVID test which we scheduled for the next day. At this point, we were at a loss for how to handle our day. On one hand she is fully vaccinated and it is likely just a cold, but on the other hand a runny nose is a symptom of the delta variant. My husband had heard of the Ellume at home COVID Test and suggested she take a test to decide how to handle the day. Her test was negative and we were able to continue our Cedar Point day as planned.
Public HealthVox

How a cheap antidepressant emerged as a promising Covid-19 treatment

Since Covid-19 patients started showing up at clinics and hospitals a year and a half ago, doctors and researchers have been hard at work trying to figure out how to treat them. Most drugs and treatments haven’t panned out, producing either no results or small ones in large-scale clinical trials. Many of the few that work are expensive and difficult to administer.
PharmaceuticalsNewswise

Claim that the first COVID-19 vaccine that was approved by the FDA is somehow different than the "Pfizer vaccine" currently available is misleading

On Monday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the first COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine, which has been known as the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine, will now be marketed as Comirnaty. Despite the validity of this approval process, many people are still unconvinced that the COVID-19 vaccine is safe. In the podcast and video show “War Room” hosted by Steve Bannon, Dr. Robert Malone, a scientist who claims he invented mRNA technology, claimed that the "mainstream media is lying" and suggested that the vaccine that was approved by the FDA is somehow different than the "Pfizer vaccine" currently available under emergency use authorization. Malone said that the FDA only approved the "BioNTech" vaccine and that vaccine is different from the "Pfizer" one. He's reiterated this point on Twitter. "I should clarify my title - the FDA authorization is for the BioNtech product (Comirnaty), NOT Pfizer." We rate this claim as very misleading. The F.D.A. announcement clearly states that the "Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine" has been approved. The approval does not distinguish a separate vaccine other than the one developed by the joint partnership of Pfizer and BioNtech. The vaccine approved is the same formula as the one that's been shown to be safe for adults and has been taken by millions under the EUA. The only difference is that the approved vaccine will be marketed as the brand "Comirnaty." Pfizer has stated, "The FDA-approved COMIRNATY (COVID-19 Vaccine, mRNA) and the EUA-authorized Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine have the same formulation and can be used interchangeably to provide the COVID-19 vaccination series."
Public Healthkttn.com

CDC issues Health Advisory on Ivermectin and the use of products containing Ivermectin to prevent or treat COVID-19

The CDC has issued a Health Advisory pertaining to the use of Ivermectin and the use of products containing Ivermectin for the treatment of COVID-19. Ivermectin is a U.S. Food and Drug Administration FDA-approved prescription medication used to treat certain infections caused by internal and external parasites. When used as prescribed for approved indications, it is generally safe and well-tolerated.
PharmaceuticalsWebMD

CDC Alerts Doctors After Sharp Increases in Ivermectin Use for COVID

The CDC is warning physicians to be on the lookout for cases of ivermectin overdose, as people increasingly self-prescribe the drug in an effort to prevent or treat COVID-19. Ivermectin is an anti-parasitic drug that is used to treat river blindness and intestinal roundworm infection in humans and to de-worm pets and livestock. Lotions and creams containing ivermectin are also used to treat head lice and rosacea.

Comments / 5

Community Policy