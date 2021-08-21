Man accused of arson attempt at Shasta County store. Here’s scary scene deputies found
Shasta County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a man Friday afternoon after they say it appeared he was trying to set fire to a Rite Aid drug store. About 3:58 p.m., a Rite Aid employee reported that a man — later identified as 34-year-old Shasta Lake resident Jason Franklin Sisk — was opening and “huffing an unknown aerosol-type substance” inside the store and refusing to leave, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.www.sacbee.com
