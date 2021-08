Three Defensive Player of the Year Candidates for the Chargers. It should be no surprise that the Los Angeles Chargers boast one of the best defensive units in the NFL. Brandon Staley is one of the best defensive minds in the game right now and the Chargers look stacked at every level. The Chargers will play much more aggressively this season and they look much healthier than they have in years past prior to the start of week one. There has been an emphasis on the health of starters not seen in years past and that really could make all the difference. You can expect Staley to put his players in the best position to make plays. Here are three players who will not only benefit from Staley’s defensive playcalling but also have the potential to win the Defensive Player of the Year award.