Brookfield, Marceline high school football teams participated in 'jamboree' scrimmage at Macon Aug. 20

Marceline's and Brookfield's 2021 high school football teams probed each other during the Aug. 20 scrimmage "jamboree" hosted by Macon. Martin Cupp was on hand to photographically chronicle some of the preview of the team's "Bell Game" action coming up at Brppkfield in week 2 of the season Sept. 3. Both Linn County teams also had segments against the host Tigers and Kirksville at the "jamboree." (All photos for Linn County Leader by Martin Cupp)