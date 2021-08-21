Rubber Bandits: Summer Prologue Aims To Serve Up Party Fun

Today is the day! We are finally learning what Guardians can expect from Destiny 2 Season of the Lost and The Witch Queen expansion and just who Savathun has been masquerading as whilst roaming the City. The studio shared a brief teaser video that showed off a readied Savathun in all of her hive god glory earlier this week, and now it's time to officially see what's next! With Season of the Splicer teasing her invasion into the City, Season of the Lost will take that revelation and run deep into the Darkness with it.