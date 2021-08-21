Rubber Bandits: Summer Prologue Aims To Serve Up Party Fun
If you have a few minutes and you’re looking to party this summer (Yes, there’s still a little bit of summer left) grab a few friends for sharks, squirt guns, and shopping carts. While the full Rubber Bandits game doesn’t have a release date yet, the summer prologue demo is on Steam and free-to-play. In this case, free-to-party. Combining a few different genres, primarily the physics-based brawler (i.e., Gang Beasts) and party titles like Mario Party, the combination is worth a shot if you’re surfing Steam for something for you and your Discord crew.www.gameinformer.com
Comments / 0