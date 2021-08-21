Cancel
Bannock County, ID

Special Weather Statement issued for Bear Lake Valley, Bear River Range, Blackfoot Mountains by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-21 10:45:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-21 15:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Bear Lake Valley; Bear River Range; Blackfoot Mountains; Franklin, Eastern Oneida Region; Marsh and Arbon Highlands A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Caribou, east central Oneida, southeastern Bannock, central Franklin and west central Bear Lake Counties through 315 PM MDT At 229 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles northwest of Preston, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Preston, Swanlake, Oneida Narrows Reservoir, Thatcher, Dayton, Weston, Clifton, Oxford, Mink Creek, Riverdale, Emmigrant Summit and Niter. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

