Cochran County, TX

Special Weather Statement issued for Cochran, Yoakum by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-21 15:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-21 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, seek shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cochran; Yoakum A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Cochran and northeastern Yoakum Counties through 400 PM CDT At 329 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12 miles west of Sundown, or 18 miles northeast of Plains. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Cochran and northeastern Yoakum Counties. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

County
Cochran County, TX
City
Plains, TX
City
Sundown, TX
County
Yoakum County, TX
City
Yoakum, TX
