Hemphill County, TX

Severe Weather Statement issued for Hemphill, Lipscomb, Ochiltree, Roberts by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-21 15:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-21 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Hemphill; Lipscomb; Ochiltree; Roberts A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM CDT FOR SOUTHERN LIPSCOMB...EASTERN ROBERTS...HEMPHILL AND SOUTHEASTERN OCHILTREE COUNTIES At 327 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles south of Canadian, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Lipscomb, Canadian, Miami, Higgins, Lora, Glazier and Lake Marvin. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Alcona County, MIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Alcona, Oscoda by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 16:27:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-28 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Alcona; Oscoda A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM EDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN ALCONA...OGEMAW...NORTHWESTERN IOSCO AND SOUTHEASTERN OSCODA COUNTIES At 427 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near South Branch to near West Branch, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Lupton around 430 PM EDT. Long Lake, South Branch and Curtisville around 435 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Glennie and Hale. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Chickasaw County, IAweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Chickasaw by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-29 21:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-31 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Chickasaw The National Weather Service in La Crosse has extended the * Flood Warning for Floyd County in north central Iowa Mitchell County in north central Iowa Chickasaw County in northeastern Iowa Fayette County in northeastern Iowa Howard County in northeastern Iowa Winneshiek County in northeastern Iowa * Until 900 AM CDT Sunday. * At 636 PM CDT, local law enforcement reported flooding in the warned area. Flooding is already occurring. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Decorah, Charles City, Oelwein, Cresco, Osage, New Hampton, West Union, Nashua, Fayette, St. Ansgar, Calmar, Fredericksburg, Rockford, Ossian, Riceville, Elgin, Clermont, Lyle, Elma and Maynard. Additional rainfall amounts less than 1/4 inch are expected in the warned area.
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Iosco, Ogemaw by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 16:48:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-28 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Iosco; Ogemaw A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM EDT FOR EASTERN OGEMAW AND NORTHWESTERN IOSCO COUNTIES At 448 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Glennie to 6 miles northeast of Skidway Lake, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include South Branch, Hale and Selkirk. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Alcona County, MIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Alcona, Iosco by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 17:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-28 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Alcona; Iosco A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN ALCONA AND IOSCO COUNTIES At 509 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles south of Barton City to near Plainfield Township to near National City, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Tawas City, Mikado, Oscoda, East Tawas, Au Sable, Tawas Point State Park, Wurtsmith Airfield, Harrisville and Harrisville State Park. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Allamakee County, IAweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Allamakee, Chickasaw, Clayton, Fayette, Floyd, Howard by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 07:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-28 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Allamakee; Chickasaw; Clayton; Fayette; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING The National Weather Service in La Crosse has expanded the * Flash Flood Watch to include portions of north central Iowa and northeast Iowa, including the following areas, in north central Iowa, Floyd and Mitchell. In northeast Iowa, Allamakee, Chickasaw, Clayton, Fayette, Howard and Winneshiek. * Until 6 PM CDT this evening. * Additional thunderstorms are expected at times today. Heavy rainfall from these storms, along with saturated soils from recent rain, will cause conditions favorable for flash flooding.
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Gloucester by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 11:57:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-28 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around...don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Gloucester The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for North Central Gloucester County in southern New Jersey Northeastern Delaware County in southeastern Pennsylvania Southeastern Montgomery County in southeastern Pennsylvania Western Philadelphia County in southeastern Pennsylvania * Until 400 PM EDT. * At 1157 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain across portions of the warned area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets, and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that may experience flash flooding include Philadelphia, Gloucester City, Norristown, Deptford, West Deptford, Lansdale, West Norriton, East Norriton, Yeadon, Woodbury, Conshohocken, and Folcroft. This includes the following highways Pennsylvania Turnpike between mile markers 328 and 341. Interstate 95 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 10 and 22. Interstate 76 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 329 and 351. Interstate 295 in New Jersey between mile markers 16 and 25. Interstate 676 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 0 and 1. Interstate 476 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 14 and 19. Northeast Extension between mile markers 21 and 29. This includes the following streams and drainages Crosswicks-Neshaminy, Schuylkill, and Lower Delaware. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Roberts County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Roberts by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 07:20:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-28 11:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Roberts A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 AM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL BIG STONE...SOUTHEASTERN ROBERTS AND NORTHEASTERN GRANT COUNTIES At 919 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Milbank, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. At 919 am CDT, golfball size hail was reported in Milbank. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Big Stone City and Lagoona Beach around 930 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Ortonville. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Roberts County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Roberts by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 07:20:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-28 11:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Aberdeen. Target Area: Roberts A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 AM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN BIG STONE...SOUTHEASTERN ROBERTS AND NORTHEASTERN GRANT COUNTIES At 941 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Odessa, or near Ortonville, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. At 935 am CDT, half dollar size hail was reported in Big Stone City. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Correll and Artichoke Lake. HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Grant County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Grant, Roberts by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 07:50:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-28 08:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Grant; Roberts A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 AM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL ROBERTS AND NORTHWESTERN GRANT COUNTIES At 856 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Marvin, or 16 miles northwest of Milbank, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Wilmot and Corona. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Roberts County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Roberts by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 07:20:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-28 11:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Roberts THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL BIG STONE SOUTHEASTERN ROBERTS AND NORTHEASTERN GRANT COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 945 AM CDT The storm which prompted the warning is moving out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail is still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until noon CDT for west central Minnesota...and northeastern South Dakota. Remember, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning still remains in effect for far eastern Grant, and southern Big Stone County until 1015 am, CDT.
Grant County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Grant, Roberts by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 07:20:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-28 11:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Aberdeen. Target Area: Grant; Roberts A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 AM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN BIG STONE...SOUTHEASTERN ROBERTS AND NORTHEASTERN GRANT COUNTIES At 941 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Odessa, or near Ortonville, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. At 935 am CDT, half dollar size hail was reported in Big Stone City. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Correll and Artichoke Lake. HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Custer County, NEweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Custer by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 16:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-28 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Custer A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT FOR EASTERN LOGAN AND WEST CENTRAL CUSTER COUNTIES At 632 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Gandy, or near Stapleton, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Stapleton, Gandy, Logan, Shanklin Bluff, Tarboz Lake and Hoagland. This includes the following highways Highway 92 between mile markers 226 and 237. Highway 83 between mile markers 107 and 116. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Roberts County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Roberts by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 07:20:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-28 11:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Roberts A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 AM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL BIG STONE...SOUTHEASTERN ROBERTS AND NORTHEASTERN GRANT COUNTIES At 927 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Big Stone City, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of south central Big Stone, southeastern Roberts and northeastern Grant Counties. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Roberts County, SDweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Roberts by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 07:20:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-28 08:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Aberdeen. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until noon CDT for west central Minnesota...and northeastern South Dakota. Target Area: Roberts A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Traverse and northern Roberts Counties through 915 AM CDT At 826 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Sisseton, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Lake Traverse Housing Units around 835 AM CDT. New Effington and Victor around 840 AM CDT. Rosholt, Halls Landing and Lake Traverse around 845 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Whiterock Colony, Mud Lake Landing, Silver Bridge, Wheaton and Immanuel Church. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
Grant County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Grant, Roberts by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 08:04:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-28 08:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Grant; Roberts A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 AM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL ROBERTS AND NORTHEASTERN GRANT COUNTIES At 904 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Twin Brooks, or 7 miles west of Milbank, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Milbank. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN
Grant County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Grant, Roberts by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 07:26:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-28 08:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Grant; Roberts A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 AM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN BIG STONE...SOUTHEASTERN ROBERTS AND NORTHEASTERN GRANT COUNTIES At 744 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Big Stone City, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. At 733 AM CDT, half dollar sized hail was reported 2 miles west of Milbank. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. This severe storm will be near Big Stone City and Lagoona Beach around 750 AM CDT. Ortonville around 755 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Artichoke and Artichoke Lake. HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
Grant County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Grant, Roberts by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 06:05:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-28 11:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Grant; Roberts A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 AM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN BIG STONE...SOUTHEASTERN ROBERTS AND NORTHEASTERN GRANT COUNTIES At 744 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Big Stone City, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. At 733 AM CDT, half dollar sized hail was reported 2 miles west of Milbank. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. This severe storm will be near Big Stone City and Lagoona Beach around 750 AM CDT. Ortonville around 755 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Artichoke and Artichoke Lake. HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
Brown County, MNweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Brown, Nicollet by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 19:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-28 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Target Area: Brown; Nicollet THE TORNADO WARNING FOR EAST CENTRAL BROWN AND NORTH CENTRAL NICOLLET COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 715 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer appears capable of producing a tornado. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for south central Minnesota. Remember, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning still remains in effect until 745 PM.
Benton County, MNweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Benton, Mille Lacs by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 12:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-28 12:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. This cluster of thunderstorms is capable of producing tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Benton; Mille Lacs A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 PM CDT FOR SOUTHERN MILLE LACS AND SOUTHEASTERN BENTON COUNTIES At 1219 PM CDT, a severe squall line capable of producing both tornadoes and extensive straight line wind damage was located near Foreston, or 23 miles east of St. Cloud, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and tennis ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. These dangerous storms will be near Milaca around 1225 PM CDT. Princeton around 1230 PM CDT. Bock around 1235 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Pease, Oak Park, Glendorado, Ronneby and Princeton Airport. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.50 IN
Lafourche Parish, LAweather.gov

Storm Surge Warning issued for Lower Lafourche by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 16:16:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-29 00:30:00 CDT Target Area: Lower Lafourche HURRICANE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT STORM SURGE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Larose - Golden Meadow - Leeville * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Equivalent Cat 1 Hurricane force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 65-85 mph with gusts to 110 mph - Window for Tropical Storm force winds: early Sunday morning until early Monday morning - Window for Hurricane force winds: Sunday morning until Sunday evening - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind greater than 110 mph - The wind threat has increased from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for extreme wind of equivalent CAT 3 hurricane force or higher. - PREPARE: Remaining efforts to protect life and property should be urgently completed. Prepare for catastrophic wind damage. - ACT: Move to safe shelter before the wind becomes hazardous. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Devastating to Catastrophic - Structural damage to sturdy buildings, some with complete roof and wall failures. Complete destruction of mobile homes. Damage greatly accentuated by large airborne projectiles. Locations may be uninhabitable for weeks or months. - Numerous large trees snapped or uprooted along with fences and roadway signs blown over. - Many roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban or heavily wooded places. Many bridges, causeways, and access routes impassable. - Widespread power and communications outages. * STORM SURGE - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Life-threatening and historic storm surge possible - Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 11-15 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas - Window of concern: Begins this evening - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for storm surge flooding greater than 9 feet above ground - The storm surge threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for extreme life-threatening storm surge flooding greater than 9 feet above ground. - PREPARE: Evacuation efforts should soon be brought to completion before driving conditions become unsafe. - ACT: Leave immediately if evacuation orders are given for your area to avoid being cut off from emergency services or needlessly risk lives. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Devastating to Catastrophic - Widespread deep inundation from storm surge flooding. Structural damage to buildings, with many washing away. Damage greatly compounded from considerable floating debris. Locations may be uninhabitable for an extended period. - Near-shore escape routes and secondary roads washed out or severely flooded. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. 9 feet or more of inundation is possible outside the hurricane protection levee. Major overtopping and life threatening inundation of the Larose to Golden Meadow hurricane protection levee. - Extreme shoreline erosion. New shoreline cuts possible. - Massive damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and piers. Numerous small craft broken away from moorings with many lifted onshore and stranded. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flash Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 18-24 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for extreme flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has increased from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for extreme flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are likely. - PREPARE: Urgently consider protective actions from extreme and widespread rainfall flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action will likely result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Devastating to Catastrophic - Extreme rainfall flooding may prompt numerous evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may overwhelmingly overflow their banks in many places with deep moving water. Small streams, creeks, canals, bayous, and ditches may become raging rivers. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Flood waters can enter numerous structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed away. Numerous places where flood waters may cover escape routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of raging water with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become very dangerous. Numerous road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for a few tornadoes. - PREPARE: If your shelter is particularly vulnerable to tornadoes, prepare to relocate to safe shelter before hazardous weather arrives. - ACT: If a tornado warning is issued, be ready to shelter quickly. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - http://emergency.louisiana.gov - http://homeport.uscg.mil

