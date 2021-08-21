Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gila County, AZ

Flood Warning issued for Gila by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-22 03:03:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-22 12:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Gila The National Weather Service in Phoenix has extended the * Flood Warning for Gila County in east central Arizona * Until noon MST Sunday. * At 303 AM MST, elevated flow continues on Tonto Creek. Flooding is already occurring in the warned area. Unbridged water crossings are likely still unpassable. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Tonto Basin and Punkin Center.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Arizona State
Arizona Cars
State
Arizona State
County
Gila County, AZ
City
Phoenix, AZ
City
Tonto Basin, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extreme Weather#Unbridged
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...

Comments / 0

Community Policy