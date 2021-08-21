Flood Warning issued for Gila by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 03:03:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-22 12:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Gila The National Weather Service in Phoenix has extended the * Flood Warning for Gila County in east central Arizona * Until noon MST Sunday. * At 303 AM MST, elevated flow continues on Tonto Creek. Flooding is already occurring in the warned area. Unbridged water crossings are likely still unpassable. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Tonto Basin and Punkin Center.