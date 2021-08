Andrew Velazquez has spent plenty of time at Yankee Stadium, but he never had a day like Tuesday. The Bronx native belted a two-run single and made a pair of terrific plays at shortstop in the Yankees’ 5-3, seven-inning win over the Red Sox in the first game of Tuesday’s split doubleheader. He also got the assist on the final out of the nightcap, a 2-0 Yankees victory, after coming in for defense.