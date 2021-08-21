Manchester news wrap: What’s trending
(MANCHESTER, GA) What’s going on in Manchester? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.
Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Manchester area, click here.
Man found shot dead at Alpharetta apartments
It happened at Manchester on Mansell on Thursday night. Read more
Police identify man shot, killed at Alpharetta apartment complex
NORTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities have identified a man killed in an overnight shooting at an Alpharetta apartment complex. The shooting happened early Friday morning at the Manchester at Mansell Apartment Homes on Carriage Trace, off of Old Roswell Road and Mansell Road. Channel 2 Action News learned the... Read more
Man fatally shot in apartment complex parking lot
Apartment shooting leaves man dead in Alpharetta | FOX 5 News
Police are trying to piece together who shot and killed a man in a shooting at the Manchester at Mansell Apartment Complex on Thursday, August 19, 2021. Subscribe to FOX 5 Atlanta!: https://bit.ly/3vpFpcm Watch FOX 5 Atlanta Live: https://www.fox5atlanta.com/live FOX 5 Atlanta delivers breaking news, live events, investigations, politics, entertainment, business news and local stories from metro Atlanta, north Georgia and across the nation. Watch more from FOX 5 Atlanta on YouTube: FOX 5 News: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLUgtVJuOxfqkmrF1fONNmi8nKI0Z-FPE- FOX 5 Atlanta I-Team: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLUgtVJuOxfqlb_I16wBwizoAoUsfKEeWB Good Day Atlanta: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLUgtVJuOxfqlKT5xsbsPFgr5EBzdsWTvG FOX 5 Extras: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLUgtVJuOxfqli-5MS_2X-i6bNGWvV0RYP You Decide: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLUgtVJuOxfqnCKb7UkRde2NXuaoPEAXut Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app: https://www.fox5atlanta.com/app Download the FOX 5 Storm Team app: https://www.fox5atlanta.com/storm Follow FOX 5 Atlanta on Facebook: https://facebook.com/fox5atlanta Follow FOX 5 Atlanta on Twitter: https://twitter.com/FOX5Atlanta Follow FOX 5 Atlanta on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fox5atlanta/ Subscribe to the Morning Brief and other newsletters from FOX 5 Atlanta: https://www.fox5atlanta.com/email Read more
Comments / 0