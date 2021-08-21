What's up: News headlines in Ogallala

(OGALLALA, NE) What’s going on in Ogallala? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

LATEST NEWS

Ogallala community block party A recurring recording of News 2 at Six Monday - Friday. Nebraska AD Trev Alberts comments on NCAA investigation into rule violations. Nebraska AD Trev Alberts comments on NCAA investigation into rule violations. Read more

TOP VIEWED

COVID shot clinics in Ogallala cancelled due to threats OGALLALA, Neb.-As the debate over COVID-19 vaccines becomes more heated, health officials said shot clinics scheduled in Ogallala were canceled Thursday due to threats. The Southwest Nebraska Public Health Department made the announcement on their Facebook page. "The shot clinics scheduled for today in Ogallala have been canceled due to... Read more

LOCAL PICK

Local health department cancels their vaccination clinic due to threats OGALLALA, Neb. — A COVID-19 vaccination clinic was canceled due to threats on Thursday. In a now-deleted Facebook post, the Southwest Nebraska Public Health Department said Thursday's clinic in Ogallala isn't happening due to threats against the safety of staff. Those with appointments were asked to call the McCook office... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE