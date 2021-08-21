What's up: News headlines in Ogallala
(OGALLALA, NE) What’s going on in Ogallala? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.
Ogallala community block party
A recurring recording of News 2 at Six Monday - Friday. Nebraska AD Trev Alberts comments on NCAA investigation into rule violations. Nebraska AD Trev Alberts comments on NCAA investigation into rule violations. Read more
COVID shot clinics in Ogallala cancelled due to threats
OGALLALA, Neb.-As the debate over COVID-19 vaccines becomes more heated, health officials said shot clinics scheduled in Ogallala were canceled Thursday due to threats. The Southwest Nebraska Public Health Department made the announcement on their Facebook page. "The shot clinics scheduled for today in Ogallala have been canceled due to... Read more
Lawmakers hear from local, state officials on plans for growth around Lake McConaughy
OGALLALA, NE — City, county and state leaders meeting in Ogallala Friday to discuss potential improvements to Lake McConaughy. "I'm excited about the developments at Lake Ogallala and Lake McConaughy," Ogallala City Council President Deb Schilz said. "We've had a number of great opportunities to talk to senators today about what we can do for those. I'm looking forward to seeing those come to fruition here in the near future." Read more
