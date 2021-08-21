News wrap: Top stories in Windom
Franz wins premier showmanship title
Tayler Franz of the Loyal Lakers/Carson Climbers proudly holds the Dennis Franz Premier Showmanship Award, named after her late grandfather, for winning the 4-H competition in the Windom Arena and Oleson Pavilion Saturday afternoon. The competition, which was open to senior showmen in beef, sheep, goats and swine, pits the...
Crowell pleads guilty to monument swindle
A high-profile theft-by-swindle case involving a former Windom monument business ended with a guilty plea by the former owner, Jodie Crowell. The case is related to more than 40 different reports related to gravestone and vault sales, all of which were paid for, but never delivered. Crowell, a former Windom...
Trio of Bulls headed to state
Three Jackson Bulls pitchers are headed to the Class C state tournament. Ryan Rasche goes to state as a member of the Windom Pirates and Gavin Jacobsen and Ben Scheevel are state-bound as draftees of the region-champion Luverne Redbirds. Four pitchers from eliminated teams were drafted when the region tournament...
School board work session is Monday
The Windom Area School Board will hold its monthly work session Monday, beginning at 6:30 p.m., at the Windom City Hall council chambers. On the agenda, the board will finalize the district's safe learning plan for the 2021-22 school year and will act on busing for the district's preschool program.
