Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Windom, MN

News wrap: Top stories in Windom

Posted by 
Windom Voice
Windom Voice
 7 days ago

(WINDOM, MN) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Windom.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Windom area, click here.

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Windom / windomnews.com

Franz wins premier showmanship title

Franz wins premier showmanship title

Tayler Franz of the Loyal Lakers/Carson Climbers proudly holds the Dennis Franz Premier Showmanship Award, named after her late grandfather, for winning the 4-H competition in the Windom Arena and Oleson Pavilion Saturday afternoon. The competition, which was open to senior showmen in beef, sheep, goats and swine, pits the... Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Windom / windomnews.com

Crowell pleads guilty to monument swindle

Crowell pleads guilty to monument swindle

A high-profile theft-by-swindle case involving a former Windom monument business ended with a guilty plea by the former owner, Jodie Crowell. The case is related to more than 40 different reports related to gravestone and vault sales, all of which were paid for, but never delivered. Crowell, a former Windom... Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Jackson / jacksoncountypilot.com

Trio of Bulls headed to state

Trio of Bulls headed to state

Three Jackson Bulls pitchers are headed to the Class C state tournament. Ryan Rasche goes to state as a member of the Windom Pirates and Gavin Jacobsen and Ben Scheevel are state-bound as draftees of the region-champion Luverne Redbirds. Four pitchers from eliminated teams were drafted when the region tournament... Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Windom / windomnews.com

School board work session is Monday

School board work session is Monday

The Windom Area School Board will hold its monthly work session Monday, beginning at 6:30 p.m., at the Windom City Hall council chambers. On the agenda, the board will finalize the district’s safe learning plan for the 2021-22 school year and will act on busing for the district’s preschool program. Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Windom Voice

Windom Voice

Windom, MN
22
Followers
234
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Windom Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Windom, MN
Windom, MN
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...

Comments / 0

Community Policy