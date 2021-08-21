Top Melrose news stories

Cancel
Melrose, MN

Melrose News Beat
Melrose News Beat
 7 days ago

(MELROSE, MN) The news in Melrose never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Melrose / hometownsource.com

Austin Brock

Austin Brock

Austin Ale Brock was born to Kimberly and Nathan Brock of Avon on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at 7:34 a.m. at CentraCare-Melrose Hospital. He weighed 6 pounds, 14 ounces and was 20 inches long. He is welcomed home by big sister Charlotte, 4.5 years old and big brother Bennett, 2.5 years old. Grandparents are Ronald and Sherry Rolfes of Richmond and Susan and The Late Vernon Brock of Avon. Read more

Stearns County / knsiradio.com

Thunderstorm Warning Issued for Western Stearns County

Thunderstorm Warning Issued for Western Stearns County

(KNSI) – A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Western Stearns County. The warning includes the cities of Sauk Centre, Melrose, and Brooten until 7:00 p.m. The storm is packing wind of 50 mph and ¾ inch size hail. ___. Copyright 2021 Leighton Enterprises, Inc. All rights reserved. This... Read more

Minnesota / youtube.com

EAS Tornado Warning Stearns County/I-94, Minnesota (Tornado On The Ground!) NOAA Weather Radio

EAS Tornado Warning Stearns County/I-94, Minnesota (Tornado On The Ground!) NOAA Weather Radio

With Melrose News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

