Pipestone, MN

Pipestone news digest: Top stories today

Pipestone Dispatch
Pipestone Dispatch
 7 days ago

(PIPESTONE, MN) What’s going on in Pipestone? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Pipestone area, click here.

Pipestone

Stringing it together

Stringing it together

The matches are set and, despite having the majority of its contests in the first few weeks of the fall season, the Pipestone Area girls’ tennis team is eager to get, what it hopes, is a ‘normal’ campaign underway. “I’m excited to be back with them; they’re excited to be... Read more

Pipestone

The state of sport: Outside of masked travel, 2021 fall sports season set to kick off with fairly ‘normal’ schedule of events

The state of sport: Outside of masked travel, 2021 fall sports season set to kick off with fairly ‘normal’ schedule of events

After more than a year of trials, shut downs and confusion surrounding high school sports and activities in Minnesota, the 2021-22 school year is offering the hope of moving toward normalcy. The state of sport as indicated by the Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) and Pipestone Area Activities Director... Read more

Pipestone

Heart Lights: New massage, facial and nail salon opens on main

Heart Lights: New massage, facial and nail salon opens on main

In January of this year, a new massage and salon business called Heart Lights opened up in the 109 Main Street complex in downtown Pipestone. Bobbi Westra, the owner of the salon, said that it started out as a massage studio and then in March, she became licensed to operate the salon, offering services like pedicures, manicures, facials and more. Westra is an advanced esthetician, which gives her the ability to offer nail and skin scare services in her salon. Her adventure into the world of cosmetology and massage began when her former career ended. Read more

Pipestone

714 3rd Avenue SW Pipestone, MN 56164

714 3rd Avenue SW Pipestone, MN 56164

1,551 Sq Ft | Single Family Residence | MLS # 6088205 estimated monthly payment Active. NEW LISTING: There is so much to love about this property! Relax in the awesome landscaped & fenced in backyard including 2 storage sheds, aggregate patio with built in firepit, & the spacious deck with convenient roll out awning. Double garage is heated & insulated plus additional wood stove, plus an extra parking pad. Updated eat in kitchen with beautiful cabinets, counter tops, flooring & lighting. Kitchen has dining bar and dining room area. Dining room has the sliding glass door to enclosed front porch with laminate flooring & ceiling fan. Carpeted living room with tray ceiling. Main floor full bath with ceramic tile shower & carpeted bedroom with large walk in closet. Upper level is the 2nd bedroom with laminate flooring, closets, and room for king sized bed! Basement is partially finished with laundry, rec room with egress window, storage, and utility room. Potential to add 3rd bedroom in basement or family room if desired. Turn key property! Read more

Pipestone Dispatch

Pipestone Dispatch

Pipestone, MN
With Pipestone Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

