Pipestone news digest: Top stories today

(PIPESTONE, MN) What’s going on in Pipestone? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Pipestone area, click here.

LOCAL HEADLINE

Stringing it together The matches are set and, despite having the majority of its contests in the first few weeks of the fall season, the Pipestone Area girls’ tennis team is eager to get, what it hopes, is a ‘normal’ campaign underway. “I’m excited to be back with them; they’re excited to be... Read more

LATEST NEWS

The state of sport: Outside of masked travel, 2021 fall sports season set to kick off with fairly ‘normal’ schedule of events After more than a year of trials, shut downs and confusion surrounding high school sports and activities in Minnesota, the 2021-22 school year is offering the hope of moving toward normalcy. The state of sport as indicated by the Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) and Pipestone Area Activities Director... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE

Heart Lights: New massage, facial and nail salon opens on main In January of this year, a new massage and salon business called Heart Lights opened up in the 109 Main Street complex in downtown Pipestone. Bobbi Westra, the owner of the salon, said that it started out as a massage studio and then in March, she became licensed to operate the salon, offering services like pedicures, manicures, facials and more. Westra is an advanced esthetician, which gives her the ability to offer nail and skin scare services in her salon. Her adventure into the world of cosmetology and massage began when her former career ended. Read more

TRENDING NOW