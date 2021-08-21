What's up: Leading stories in Quincy
(QUINCY, CA) Here are today’s top stories from the Quincy area.
Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Quincy area, click here.
How to help people impacted by Northern California wildfires
As the Dixie Fire — now California's second-largest fire in history — continues to burn and the Caldor Fire forces new evacuations, more people are wondering how to help those impacted by the blazes. Below you'll find information on how to help those affected by wildfires in the state. American... Read more
PUSD reports positive case; outlines mask requirements for back-to-school
Plumas Unified School District announced today that it has been notified of a positive COVID case associated with the Portola Junior Senior High School campus. The county’s public health department will be contact tracing and will notify any affected individuals. Superintendent Terry Oestreich sent the following information to staff, students... Read more
Evacuees in Quincy anxiously wait to return home
QUINCY, Calif. - Thousands of people are still waiting out the threats caused by the Dixie Fire. Some people were forced out of their homes weeks ago. Action News Now spoke with evacuees staying in Quincy who are trying to figure out what to do next. Even though their homes are still standing, many still can not return home. Read more
New evacuation warnings issued
The following EVACUATION WARNINGS have been issued this morning, Aug. 18:. Grizzly/Tower (P Zone 21) Beckwourth Genesee Rd south of Antelope Lake Rd to Grizzly Ridge and North of Argentine Lookout. Ingalis (P Zone 33) South of Beckwourth Genesee Rd to the NW side of Lake Davis along Grizzly Ridge... Read more
Comments / 0