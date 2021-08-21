Cancel
Quincy, CA

What's up: Leading stories in Quincy

Quincy Times
Quincy Times
 7 days ago

(QUINCY, CA) Here are today's top stories from the Quincy area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here's a glimpse of what's going on nearby.

California / kcra.com

How to help people impacted by Northern California wildfires

How to help people impacted by Northern California wildfires

As the Dixie Fire — now California's second-largest fire in history — continues to burn and the Caldor Fire forces new evacuations, more people are wondering how to help those impacted by the blazes. Below you'll find information on how to help those affected by wildfires in the state. American... Read more

Plumas County / plumasnews.com

PUSD reports positive case; outlines mask requirements for back-to-school

PUSD reports positive case; outlines mask requirements for back-to-school

Plumas Unified School District announced today that it has been notified of a positive COVID case associated with the Portola Junior Senior High School campus. The county's public health department will be contact tracing and will notify any affected individuals. Superintendent Terry Oestreich sent the following information to staff, students... Read more

Quincy / actionnewsnow.com

Evacuees in Quincy anxiously wait to return home

Evacuees in Quincy anxiously wait to return home

QUINCY, Calif. - Thousands of people are still waiting out the threats caused by the Dixie Fire. Some people were forced out of their homes weeks ago. Action News Now spoke with evacuees staying in Quincy who are trying to figure out what to do next. Even though their homes are still standing, many still can not return home. Read more

Portola / plumasnews.com

New evacuation warnings issued

New evacuation warnings issued

The following EVACUATION WARNINGS have been issued this morning, Aug. 18:. Grizzly/Tower (P Zone 21) Beckwourth Genesee Rd south of Antelope Lake Rd to Grizzly Ridge and North of Argentine Lookout. Ingalis (P Zone 33) South of Beckwourth Genesee Rd to the NW side of Lake Davis along Grizzly Ridge... Read more

Quincy Times

Quincy Times

Quincy, CA
With Quincy Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

