Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kamas, UT

What's up: Leading stories in Kamas

Posted by 
Kamas Times
Kamas Times
 7 days ago

(KAMAS, UT) The news in Kamas never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Heber City / fox13now.com

Soak in the last days of summer with these family-friendly hikes

Soak in the last days of summer with these family-friendly hikes

If you'd like to get your kids to put down their devices and take a hike, this is for you!. Lori Thompson is a self-proclaimed "fun mom" to eight sons. She puts together a summer guide with more than 250 adventures, activities and fun locations across the state of Utah. Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Kamas / kmyu.tv

Teachers hope to keep high emotions over masks out of classroom

Teachers hope to keep high emotions over masks out of classroom

KAMAS, Utah (KUTV) — While school mask debates continue among parents and politicians, teachers have worked to make sure those emotions stay out of the classroom. In most districts, the mask decision has been left to the parents, many of whom felt strongly about the topic. “We're not here to... Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Utah / abc4.com

Need a place to unplug? Check out this Utah yurt

Need a place to unplug? Check out this Utah yurt

KAMAS, Utah (ABC4) – Traditionally a nomadic home, yurts have been around for decades. While the usually circular structures were intended to be practical and mobile, one located in the backcountry of Utah is ready to be your permanent sanctuary. Located on 40 acres, this 423 square foot yurt for... Read more

Comments / 0

Kamas Times

Kamas Times

Kamas, UT
14
Followers
219
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Kamas Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
City
Kamas, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ut
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...

Comments / 0

Community Policy