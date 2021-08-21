2021 Miami County Fair Sale of Champions
Same Sutherly, 17, of Troy, sold his Reserve Grand Champion Market Steer for $16,000. It was purchased by BJ Joseph, Ryan Havener Realtor, Harts Towing and Recovery, Ken Wheelock Livestock, K & K Show Stock, Blackies Excavating, Bill and Moya Mote Family, Kenny and Jenny Kirby, Heath Murray State Farm Insurance, DATA Roofing and Wade Westfall Miami County Commissioner along with Havener Trucking, Small Stuff Construction Supply, Ward Insurance, TC Holzen, Miami Valley Feed and Grain, Odyssey Show Feed, Ty & Candi Hissong, John Friedline Insurance, Luke & Harlen Fulton, Theaker Excavating, Jon Coomer Investments Management, First Financial, Thompson Show Cattle, Beal Show Goats, and Wallace Farms.www.miamivalleytoday.com
