Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lake Isabella, CA

Lake Isabella news digest: Top stories today

Posted by 
Lake Isabella Voice
Lake Isabella Voice
 7 days ago

(LAKE ISABELLA, CA) The news in Lake Isabella never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Lake Isabella / youtube.com

French Fire burns west of Lake Isabella

French Fire burns west of Lake Isabella

French Fire burns west of Lake Isabella Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Kern County / kernvalleysun.com

UPDATE: Evacuation Order issued for Keyesville South

UPDATE: Evacuation Order issued for Keyesville South

UPDATE: 8/19/21 7:39 p.m. French Fire - Update #2 - Evacuation Order Added. The area of the new Evacuation Order is as follows:. Keyesville south, from the intersection of Black Gulch Road and Forest Route 26S06, continuing east to Highway 155. UPDATE: 8/19/21 7 p.m. The Bureau of Land Management... Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Lake Isabella / youtube.com

French fire burns through more than 2,000 acres on Wednesday night

French fire burns through more than 2,000 acres on Wednesday night

French fire burns through more than 2,000 acres on Wednesday night Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Lake Isabella / youtube.com

French Fire

French Fire

French Fire Read more

Comments / 0

Lake Isabella Voice

Lake Isabella Voice

Lake Isabella, CA
49
Followers
245
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Lake Isabella Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lake Isabella, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Lake Isabella, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...

Comments / 0

Community Policy