Trending news headlines in Alva

Northwestern Welcomes 26 New Staff Members Northwestern's new staff members who attended a recent staff orientation session include (left to right, front row) Madison Wilson, head cashier; Sarah Fletcher, Student Support Services project adviser; Karen Rodriguez, Student Support Services project adviser; Bailie Gooch, J.R. Holder Wellness Center assistant director; Miriam Hicks, library/housing assistant; Georgie Gerbine, BJCC treatment counselor; (second row, left to right) Azucena Rivera, custodian; Abby Detar, BJCC treatment counselor; Chonda Dees, financial aid counselor; Blake Garnett, systems analyst; Tylar Thompson, admissions counselor and recruiter; and Ethan Sacket, student success coordinator.

New floral center at Alva's Copper Penny The opening of the Floral Shop at Schumacher's Coppper Penny in Alva is celebrated with an Alva Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting Saturday. From left are Kim Foster, Chamber Executive Director Jodie Bradford, Chamber board member Chet Shelite, Natasha Foster and Makayla Monday.

Alva now has 55 active Covid cases The number of active Covid-19 cases in Alva and Woods County continues to climb. Alva has 55 active cases up 15 from last week's report, according to the August 18 report from the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH). Woods County now has 62 active cases, up 15 from a week ago.

