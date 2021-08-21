Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alva, OK

Trending news headlines in Alva

Posted by 
Alva Post
Alva Post
 7 days ago

(ALVA, OK) The news in Alva never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Alva area, click here.

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Alva / nwosu.edu

Northwestern Welcomes 26 New Staff Members

Northwestern Welcomes 26 New Staff Members

Northwestern’s new staff members who attended a recent staff orientation session include (left to right, front row) Madison Wilson, head cashier; Sarah Fletcher, Student Support Services project adviser; Karen Rodriguez, Student Support Services project adviser; Bailie Gooch, J.R. Holder Wellness Center assistant director; Miriam Hicks, library/housing assistant; Georgie Gerbine, BJCC treatment counselor; (second row, left to right) Azucena Rivera, custodian; Abby Detar, BJCC treatment counselor; Chonda Dees, financial aid counselor; Blake Garnett, systems analyst; Tylar Thompson, admissions counselor and recruiter; and Ethan Sacket, student success coordinator. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Alva / alvareviewcourier.com

New floral center at Alva's Copper Penny

New floral center at Alva's Copper Penny

The opening of the Floral Shop at Schumacher's Coppper Penny in Alva is celebrated with an Alva Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting Saturday. From left are Kim Foster, Chamber Executive Director Jodie Bradford, Chamber board member Chet Shelite, Natasha Foster and Makayla Monday. Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Oklahoma / alvareviewcourier.com

Alva now has 55 active Covid cases

Alva now has 55 active Covid cases

The number of active Covid-19 cases in Alva and Woods County continues to climb. Alva has 55 active cases up 15 from last week's report, according to the August 18 report from the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH). Woods County now has 62 active cases, up 15 from a week ago. Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Alva / alvareviewcourier.com

City Council triggers Arena TIF District

City Council triggers Arena TIF District

After reading the agenda item for Ordinance 2021-002, Mayor Kelly Parker told city council members Monday, "This is in regard to the tax increment district that was established back in 2018 for the benefit of the Alva Arena Authority and the development of an eventual arena. The city council did approve that tax increment district. It's my understanding we are not creating anything new as much as we are putting a start date on the district and allowing them to move forward with the plans that had already been approved." Read more

Comments / 0

Alva Post

Alva Post

Alva, OK
18
Followers
236
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Alva Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alva, OK
Government
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Alva, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...

Comments / 0

Community Policy