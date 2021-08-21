Cancel
Port Saint Joe, FL

What's up: Leading stories in Port St Joe

Posted by 
Port St Joe Voice
Port St Joe Voice
 7 days ago

(PORT ST JOE, FL) What’s going on in Port St Joe? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Port St Joe area, click here.

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Port St Joe / wjhg.com

Five sea turtles released back into the Gulf

Five sea turtles released back into the Gulf

PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Five sea turtles returned to the Gulf of Mexico Wednesday morning after months of rehabilitation at the Gulf World Marine Institute. The turtles were released in Port St. Joe while the public looked on. The batch of turtles included Fritz, a juvenile green sea... Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Port St Joe / flbusinessdaily.com

Census Bureau: 1.5% of people in Port St. Joe identified as multi-racial in 2019

Census Bureau: 1.5% of people in Port St. Joe identified as multi-racial in 2019

Of the 3,488 citizens living in Port St. Joe in 2019, 98.5 percent said they were only one race, while 1.5 percent said they were two or more races, according to U.S. Census Bureau data obtained in January. Of those who said they were one race, the majority identified as... Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Gulf County / mypanhandle.com

Federal investigators subpoena records from Gulf County, Port St. Joe

Federal investigators subpoena records from Gulf County, Port St. Joe

PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WMBB) — The FBI is continuing to seek answers from a local company in connection to work they did after Hurricane Michael. Apparently, the investigation has taken them to Gulf County and Port St. Joe. The FBI sent subpoenas to the two municipalities seeking documents about GAC Contractors, Inc., and Ashbritt, Inc. News 13 was the first on the scene last week when federal investigators searched GAC offices in Panama City. Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Port St Joe / spotonflorida.com

Abandoned boat "Donna Kay" at Cape San Blas is set to be removed

Abandoned boat "Donna Kay" at Cape San Blas is set to be removed

PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WMBB) - About three years ago a shrimp boat named the "Donna Kay" washed ashore the beaches of Cape San Blas. Since then, the craft has been abandoned, but remains a meaningful place to visit for the locals and tourist surrounding southern Gulf County. Starting... Read more

Port St Joe Voice

Port St Joe Voice

Port St Joe, FL
ABOUT

With Port St Joe Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

