What's up: Leading stories in Port St Joe

(PORT ST JOE, FL) What’s going on in Port St Joe? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Port St Joe area, click here.

LOCAL FAVORITE

Five sea turtles released back into the Gulf PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Five sea turtles returned to the Gulf of Mexico Wednesday morning after months of rehabilitation at the Gulf World Marine Institute. The turtles were released in Port St. Joe while the public looked on. The batch of turtles included Fritz, a juvenile green sea... Read more

LOCAL PICK

Census Bureau: 1.5% of people in Port St. Joe identified as multi-racial in 2019 Of the 3,488 citizens living in Port St. Joe in 2019, 98.5 percent said they were only one race, while 1.5 percent said they were two or more races, according to U.S. Census Bureau data obtained in January. Of those who said they were one race, the majority identified as... Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE

Federal investigators subpoena records from Gulf County, Port St. Joe PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WMBB) — The FBI is continuing to seek answers from a local company in connection to work they did after Hurricane Michael. Apparently, the investigation has taken them to Gulf County and Port St. Joe. The FBI sent subpoenas to the two municipalities seeking documents about GAC Contractors, Inc., and Ashbritt, Inc. News 13 was the first on the scene last week when federal investigators searched GAC offices in Panama City. Read more

LATEST NEWS