Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Manistique, MI

Manistique news wrap: What’s trending

Posted by 
Manistique Daily
Manistique Daily
 7 days ago

(MANISTIQUE, MI) The news in Manistique never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Manistique / pioneertribune.com

A LITTLE BOOST FOR COLLEGE

A LITTLE BOOST FOR COLLEGE

The Manistique Rotary Club recently presented Rotary scholarship funds to Elle Pugh for the 2021-22 school year. Dr. Edward Klumpp, left, made the presentation to Pugh. Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Manistique / pioneertribune.com

WORKING IT

WORKING IT

Michigan Works! held an Application Drive outside the Manistique Middle and High School Wednesday. According to organizers, there were more than 100 jobs available. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Manistique / pioneertribune.com

‘71 again

‘71 again

The Manistique High School Class of 1971 held their 50th reunion July 9. Organizer reported a “great turnout and a wonderful weekend of catching up at the dinner” during Folk Fest and at a bonfire Saturday evening. The class of 1971 will be presenting monetary class gifts to the Manistique Area Schools Foundation for scholarships and the Manistique School and […] Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Manistique / pioneertribune.com

HOME OF THE EMERALDS

HOME OF THE EMERALDS

MANISTIQUE – The Manistique Emeralds are adding one more sport to its roster – hockey. The decision to approve the selffunded sport, which is also a cooperative venture with two other schools, was made Monday by the Manistique Area Schools Board of Education. According to Tim Noble, who has been involved in the development of the cooperative hockey agreement, the […] Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Manistique Daily

Manistique Daily

Manistique, MI
25
Followers
196
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Manistique Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Manistique, MI
Manistique, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manistique News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...

Comments / 0

Community Policy