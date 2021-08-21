Manistique news wrap: What’s trending
A LITTLE BOOST FOR COLLEGE
The Manistique Rotary Club recently presented Rotary scholarship funds to Elle Pugh for the 2021-22 school year. Dr. Edward Klumpp, left, made the presentation to Pugh. Read more
WORKING IT
Michigan Works! held an Application Drive outside the Manistique Middle and High School Wednesday. According to organizers, there were more than 100 jobs available. Read more
‘71 again
The Manistique High School Class of 1971 held their 50th reunion July 9. Organizer reported a “great turnout and a wonderful weekend of catching up at the dinner” during Folk Fest and at a bonfire Saturday evening. The class of 1971 will be presenting monetary class gifts to the Manistique Area Schools Foundation for scholarships and the Manistique School and […] Read more
HOME OF THE EMERALDS
MANISTIQUE – The Manistique Emeralds are adding one more sport to its roster – hockey. The decision to approve the selffunded sport, which is also a cooperative venture with two other schools, was made Monday by the Manistique Area Schools Board of Education. According to Tim Noble, who has been involved in the development of the cooperative hockey agreement, the […] Read more
