Manistique news wrap: What’s trending

(MANISTIQUE, MI) The news in Manistique never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

LATEST NEWS

A LITTLE BOOST FOR COLLEGE The Manistique Rotary Club recently presented Rotary scholarship funds to Elle Pugh for the 2021-22 school year. Dr. Edward Klumpp, left, made the presentation to Pugh. Read more

TOP VIEWED

WORKING IT Michigan Works! held an Application Drive outside the Manistique Middle and High School Wednesday. According to organizers, there were more than 100 jobs available. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE

‘71 again The Manistique High School Class of 1971 held their 50th reunion July 9. Organizer reported a “great turnout and a wonderful weekend of catching up at the dinner” during Folk Fest and at a bonfire Saturday evening. The class of 1971 will be presenting monetary class gifts to the Manistique Area Schools Foundation for scholarships and the Manistique School and […] Read more

LOCAL PICK