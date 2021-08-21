Morris news wrap: What’s trending
Parade of Champions – Justus Moser
Family is at the heart of showing livestock for Justus Moser of Morris, Minnesota. “I’ve always enjoyed showing alongside my siblings. They’ve taught me a lot about livestock, all species.” The Morris FFA member is showing two Lim-Flex heifers and one Simm-Angus heifer this year. “Working with livestock is a natural ability of mine and I love people. This is also a great way to connect with the public. My FFA chapter brings livestock and educational classes to the state fairgrounds. I’ve been part of that every year.” Moser plans to attend the Minnesota State Fair before going to college at South Dakota State University this fall. Moser will pursue a double-major in precision agriculture and ag systems technologies. Listen to the story. Read more
Help Water Boulevard Trees
The City of Morris Tree Board is encouraging residents to water small boulevard trees to aid the city’s watering team. High heat and dry conditions are stressing younger trees, especially those planted in the last three years. City crews are watering using a tanker truck, but the board would like... Read more
Jeanne Josephine (Lauer) Cruze
Jeanne Cruze, age 93 of Morris, Minnesota, passed away Monday, August 24, 2020, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Home in Sauk Rapids, MN. Visitation for Jeanne Cruze will be Tuesday, August 24, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Assumption Catholic Church in Morris, MN. Memorial services for Jeanne Cruze... Read more
