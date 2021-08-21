Morris news wrap: What’s trending

Parade of Champions – Justus Moser

Family is at the heart of showing livestock for Justus Moser of Morris, Minnesota. “I’ve always enjoyed showing alongside my siblings. They’ve taught me a lot about livestock, all species.” The Morris FFA member is showing two Lim-Flex heifers and one Simm-Angus heifer this year. “Working with livestock is a natural ability of mine and I love people. This is also a great way to connect with the public. My FFA chapter brings livestock and educational classes to the state fairgrounds. I’ve been part of that every year.” Moser plans to attend the Minnesota State Fair before going to college at South Dakota State University this fall. Moser will pursue a double-major in precision agriculture and ag systems technologies. Listen to the story. Read more