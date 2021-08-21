Cancel
Ocean View, DE

What's up: News headlines in Ocean View

Ocean View News Watch
Ocean View News Watch
 7 days ago

(OCEAN VIEW, DE) What’s going on in Ocean View? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Ocean View area, click here.

Ocean View / coastalpoint.com

VFW Auxiliary plans its first Family Freedom Festival

The community will celebrate patriotism at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7234 Auxiliary’s first Family Freedom Festival on Sept. 19 at the post, located at 29265 Marshy Hope Way in Ocean View. “We want to promote patriotism to our children and to the community. We will have free hotdogs,... Read more

Ocean View / coastalpoint.com

Point reporter heading for the shooting range

There’s an often-repeated story in the Canfora family about the time my father balanced a bright red apple on my Uncle Tony’s head, stepped back a few paces in our back yard and aimed his pistol. My good-natured uncle, who was quite possibly my dad’s biggest fan, stood there, calmly. Read more

Ocean View / coastalpoint.com

Talk less, listen more

The Ocean View Crew court instructors and exhibitors did wonderful work a few weeks ago. Almost every one of them came to me privately afterwards, eyes brightly lit, to tell me how “this one lady, or that tall guy in… really improved in that very session.” My response was, “Now you know why I put so much energy into promoting pickleball.” Read more

Bethany Beach / coastalpoint.com

Tour features Errett Cottage, still owned by founding family

The Errett Cottage, located at 109 First Street in Bethany Beach, is among the historic Bethany Beach homes and cottages being featured on the 4th Annual Historic Coastal Towns Cottage Tour. The tour is set for Saturday, Oct. 9, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Errett Cottage was built... Read more

With Ocean View News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...

