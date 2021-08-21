What's up: News headlines in Ocean View
(OCEAN VIEW, DE) What’s going on in Ocean View? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.
VFW Auxiliary plans its first Family Freedom Festival
The community will celebrate patriotism at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7234 Auxiliary’s first Family Freedom Festival on Sept. 19 at the post, located at 29265 Marshy Hope Way in Ocean View. “We want to promote patriotism to our children and to the community. We will have free hotdogs,... Read more
Point reporter heading for the shooting range
There’s an often-repeated story in the Canfora family about the time my father balanced a bright red apple on my Uncle Tony’s head, stepped back a few paces in our back yard and aimed his pistol. My good-natured uncle, who was quite possibly my dad’s biggest fan, stood there, calmly. Read more
Talk less, listen more
The Ocean View Crew court instructors and exhibitors did wonderful work a few weeks ago. Almost every one of them came to me privately afterwards, eyes brightly lit, to tell me how “this one lady, or that tall guy in… really improved in that very session.” My response was, “Now you know why I put so much energy into promoting pickleball.” Read more
Tour features Errett Cottage, still owned by founding family
The Errett Cottage, located at 109 First Street in Bethany Beach, is among the historic Bethany Beach homes and cottages being featured on the 4th Annual Historic Coastal Towns Cottage Tour. The tour is set for Saturday, Oct. 9, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Errett Cottage was built... Read more
