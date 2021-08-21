What's up: News headlines in Ocean View

(OCEAN VIEW, DE) What’s going on in Ocean View? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Ocean View area, click here.

VFW Auxiliary plans its first Family Freedom Festival The community will celebrate patriotism at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7234 Auxiliary's first Family Freedom Festival on Sept. 19 at the post, located at 29265 Marshy Hope Way in Ocean View. "We want to promote patriotism to our children and to the community. We will have free hotdogs,...

Point reporter heading for the shooting range There's an often-repeated story in the Canfora family about the time my father balanced a bright red apple on my Uncle Tony's head, stepped back a few paces in our back yard and aimed his pistol. My good-natured uncle, who was quite possibly my dad's biggest fan, stood there, calmly.

Talk less, listen more The Ocean View Crew court instructors and exhibitors did wonderful work a few weeks ago. Almost every one of them came to me privately afterwards, eyes brightly lit, to tell me how "this one lady, or that tall guy in… really improved in that very session." My response was, "Now you know why I put so much energy into promoting pickleball."

