What's up: News headlines in Holdrege

Hundreds of residents in Two Rivers District received their first vaccine dose last week Weekly vaccination rates across the Two Rivers Health District have picked up after three months of declining rates. According to the Two Rivers Public Health Department's recent vaccination report, almost 700 residents had their first dose of vaccination in the last week, and almost 600 residents received their second dose, the highest weekly number since early June. Read more

Wedding: Emily Spady and Michael DeJonge Emily Marie Spady and Michael Adam DeJonge were united in marriage on April 24, 2021 at an afternoon ceremony at Mount Calvary Lutheran Church in Holdrege with Pastor Kenton Birtell officiating. The bride, escorted down the aisle by her father, wore a fitted strapless ivory gown featuring an embroidered lace... Read more

Holdrege receives $250,000 grant for new baseball complex HOLDREGE, Neb. (KSNB) - A $250,000 grant from the Phelps County Community Foundation will allow the City of Holdrege to build a new four-field baseball/softball complex in the northwest part of town. “PCCF is thrilled to contribute to this project which will have a lasting impact on not only the... Read more

