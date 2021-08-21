Trending local news in Norton

GARY JONES

Gary Blane Jones, 73, of Norton, passed away Monday, August 16, 2021, at his home in Norton. A son of the late Holly and Bertha Jones, he was a lifelong resident of Norton. Gary worked for well over twenty-five years for the former C&P Telephone Company and later retired from Verizon. He also served as a dispatcher for the City of Norton Police Department. Gary was a much-loved husband, father, and “father figure” to many, and was known for his love of joking with others. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his sisters: Sharon Absher, Monica Richardson, and Reka Jones; his brothers-in-law: Jess Barnette, Carl Absher, Johnny Meade, and Hugh Meade, and his faithful companion, “Poppy”. Read more