Norton, VA

Trending local news in Norton

Norton Updates
Norton Updates
 7 days ago

(NORTON, VA) Here are today’s top stories from the Norton area.

We've got you covered on the latest developments in your community.

Wise County / youtube.com

Suspect in Norton police chief shooting indicted 17 charges, including attempted murder

Norton / thecoalfieldprogress.com

ROBERT ‘BOB’ ISAAC

Robert Edward “Bob” Isaac, 91, of Norton, died peacefully Saturday, August 14, 2021, at N.H.C. Healthcare Center in Johnson City, TN. Bob was born in Appalachia, Va., the son of Dave and Julia Tamer Isaac. He grew up in Appalachia and graduated from Appalachia High School in 1950 and later graduated with a degree in Business Administration from Virginia Tech. He then served two years in the Air Force as a Finance Officer at Otis Air Force Base, Falmouth Mass. and was discharged from the Reserves as a Captain. Read more

Norton / thecoalfieldprogress.com

GARY JONES

Gary Blane Jones, 73, of Norton, passed away Monday, August 16, 2021, at his home in Norton. A son of the late Holly and Bertha Jones, he was a lifelong resident of Norton. Gary worked for well over twenty-five years for the former C&P Telephone Company and later retired from Verizon. He also served as a dispatcher for the City of Norton Police Department. Gary was a much-loved husband, father, and “father figure” to many, and was known for his love of joking with others. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his sisters: Sharon Absher, Monica Richardson, and Reka Jones; his brothers-in-law: Jess Barnette, Carl Absher, Johnny Meade, and Hugh Meade, and his faithful companion, “Poppy”. Read more

Norton / wcyb.com

Man accused of shooting Norton police chief facing 17 charges

WISE, Va. (WCYB) — A Wise County man accused of shooting Norton Police Chief James Lane in May is facing 17 total charges, according to Commonwealth's Attorney Chuck Slemp. Slemp announced Wednesday that a grand jury indicted 36-year-old James Dyer Buckland. Buckland was originally charged with three felonies and waived... Read more

Norton Updates

Norton Updates

Norton, VA
With Norton Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers.

