Former U.S. Golf Association employee accused of stealing, reselling U.S. Open tickets in million dollar scheme

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania - A former U.S. Golf Association employee has been charged with embezzling over $3 million in U.S. Open tickets over a time span of seven years. According to the Department of Justice, 39-year-old Robert Fryer was charged with one count of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, four counts of mail fraud, and ten counts of wire fraud as a result of a scheme to steal and then sell United States Open Championship tickets, which is one of four major championships for golf.