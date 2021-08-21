Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Philadelphia, PA

Former U.S. Golf Association employee accused of stealing, reselling U.S. Open tickets in million dollar scheme

By WBRZ Staff
wbrz.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania - A former U.S. Golf Association employee has been charged with embezzling over $3 million in U.S. Open tickets over a time span of seven years. According to the Department of Justice, 39-year-old Robert Fryer was charged with one count of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, four counts of mail fraud, and ten counts of wire fraud as a result of a scheme to steal and then sell United States Open Championship tickets, which is one of four major championships for golf.

www.wbrz.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ardmore, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
City
California, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Open#U S Golf Association#U S Open#The Department Of Justice
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...

Comments / 0

Community Policy