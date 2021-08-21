Top Chelan news stories
Chelan Douglas Health District Administrator Responds to COVID Vaccine Hesitancy
State employees, healthcare workers and K-12 school workers are under a COVID-19 vaccine requirement, with medical and religious exemptions, and some unvaccinated individuals are weary due to lack of FDA approval. “The FDA is being extra cautious about this,” said Luke Davies, Chelan-Douglas Health District. “We’re getting signals from the... Read more
New Roundabout Set for Baker Flats Industrial Park
Chelan-Douglas Transportation Council receives about $2.3 million annually through federal gas tax dollars and will allocate two years’ of funding to four local projects, including a new roundabout. A second roundabout is set for the Baker Flats Industrial Park on Highway 2/97 at the south end of the intersection of Cascade Avenue. Read more
Confluence Health Has Most COVID-19 Patients Yet
Confluence Health, as of Wednesday, has 34 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, which is the highest number of COVID patients the healthcare provider has had throughout the pandemic. 28 patients are in isolation, 16 are critically ill and 6 are in the Intensive Care Unit. “We’ve had a number of deaths... Read more
Twenty Five Mile Fire Getting Large, Specialized Firefighting Crew to Battle It
The Twenty Five Mile Fire is now burning almost 10,000 acres at Lake Chelan north of Wenatchee. It’s also threatening more than 720 homes with evacuation notices, with many of them at the highest level where people are asked to leave immediately. Ryan Rodruck with the state Natural Resources Department... Read more
