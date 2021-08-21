Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chelan, WA

Top Chelan news stories

Posted by 
Chelan Voice
Chelan Voice
 7 days ago

(CHELAN, WA) The news in Chelan never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Chelan area, click here.

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Chelan / kpq.com

Chelan Douglas Health District Administrator Responds to COVID Vaccine Hesitancy

Chelan Douglas Health District Administrator Responds to COVID Vaccine Hesitancy

State employees, healthcare workers and K-12 school workers are under a COVID-19 vaccine requirement, with medical and religious exemptions, and some unvaccinated individuals are weary due to lack of FDA approval. “The FDA is being extra cautious about this,” said Luke Davies, Chelan-Douglas Health District. “We’re getting signals from the... Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Chelan / kpq.com

New Roundabout Set for Baker Flats Industrial Park

New Roundabout Set for Baker Flats Industrial Park

Chelan-Douglas Transportation Council receives about $2.3 million annually through federal gas tax dollars and will allocate two years’ of funding to four local projects, including a new roundabout. A second roundabout is set for the Baker Flats Industrial Park on Highway 2/97 at the south end of the intersection of Cascade Avenue. Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Chelan / kpq.com

Confluence Health Has Most COVID-19 Patients Yet

Confluence Health Has Most COVID-19 Patients Yet

Confluence Health, as of Wednesday, has 34 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, which is the highest number of COVID patients the healthcare provider has had throughout the pandemic. 28 patients are in isolation, 16 are critically ill and 6 are in the Intensive Care Unit. “We’ve had a number of deaths... Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Wenatchee / kpq.com

Twenty Five Mile Fire Getting Large, Specialized Firefighting Crew to Battle It

Twenty Five Mile Fire Getting Large, Specialized Firefighting Crew to Battle It

The Twenty Five Mile Fire is now burning almost 10,000 acres at Lake Chelan north of Wenatchee. It’s also threatening more than 720 homes with evacuation notices, with many of them at the highest level where people are asked to leave immediately. Ryan Rodruck with the state Natural Resources Department... Read more

Comments / 0

Chelan Voice

Chelan Voice

Chelan, WA
52
Followers
248
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Chelan Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Government
City
Chelan, WA
Chelan, WA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...

Comments / 0

Community Policy