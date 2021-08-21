Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wheatland, WY

Wheatland news wrap: What’s trending

Posted by 
Wheatland Journal
Wheatland Journal
 7 days ago

(WHEATLAND, WY) Here are today’s top stories from the Wheatland area.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Wheatland / pcrecordtimes.com

Growing your garden vision toward the next level

Growing your garden vision toward the next level

WHEATLAND – There are some who have a passion for farming, but don’t have the time to commit to the time and lifestyle. There is help to bring your passion to the forefront and create a hobby that will satisfy that need to green up that thumb. Central Wyoming College... Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Platte County / pcrecordtimes.com

Platte County schools begin first practices

Platte County schools begin first practices

First practices to the fall sports season began this morning at 6 a.m. in Platte County. The Wheatland Bulldog football team with head coach Cody Bohlander was on the field at 6 a.m. Today The WHS cross-country team was at the high school track at 7 a.m. under the instruction of coach Sally Nichols. The Guernsey football team led by coach Curtis Cook is on the practice field at 9 a.m. for their first practice for coach Mindy Kelley and the Lady Viking volleyball team is in the gym for their first practice at 9 a.m. Lindsay Schaffner had her Lady Bulldogs in the gym at 8 a.m. Cheer Coach Catherine Benton had the state-champion cheer squad on the field at 4 p.m. - but in actuality, they have been practicing for the past week. Chugwater volleyball is also seeing their first volleyball practice this week under coach Dani Olson will also be getting ready for action. Wheatland’s golf team under coach Tony Nichols began practice Aug. 12 and have already had their first match. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Wheatland / guernseygazette.com

Hohnholt charged with theft in circuit court

Hohnholt charged with theft in circuit court

WHEATLAND – Platte County resident Kaitlin Tomi “KT” Hohnholt has been charged with theft, $1,000 or more, in the Circuit Court of the Eighth Judicial District in Platte County. Documents held by the court indicated Hohnholt was charged Aug. 16 in the circuit court for an offense that stemmed from... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Laramie / wyomingnews.com

LHS start seasons on the course, courts

LHS start seasons on the course, courts

The first day of classes at Laramie High is Aug. 26 and all practices have begun for the fall sports teams. Two programs traditionally join the rest of the state to begin official competitions before all other sports to take advantage of optimal weather conditions, especially considering what the elements could be at the end of the seasons — golf and tennis. Read more

Comments / 0

Wheatland Journal

Wheatland Journal

Wheatland, WY
19
Followers
198
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Wheatland Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wyoming Government
Wheatland, WY
Government
City
Wheatland, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...

Comments / 0

Community Policy