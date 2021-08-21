Wheatland news wrap: What’s trending
(WHEATLAND, WY) Here are today’s top stories from the Wheatland area.
Growing your garden vision toward the next level
WHEATLAND – There are some who have a passion for farming, but don't have the time to commit to the time and lifestyle. There is help to bring your passion to the forefront and create a hobby that will satisfy that need to green up that thumb. Central Wyoming College...
Platte County schools begin first practices
First practices to the fall sports season began this morning at 6 a.m. in Platte County. The Wheatland Bulldog football team with head coach Cody Bohlander was on the field at 6 a.m. Today The WHS cross-country team was at the high school track at 7 a.m. under the instruction of coach Sally Nichols. The Guernsey football team led by coach Curtis Cook is on the practice field at 9 a.m. for their first practice for coach Mindy Kelley and the Lady Viking volleyball team is in the gym for their first practice at 9 a.m. Lindsay Schaffner had her Lady Bulldogs in the gym at 8 a.m. Cheer Coach Catherine Benton had the state-champion cheer squad on the field at 4 p.m. - but in actuality, they have been practicing for the past week. Chugwater volleyball is also seeing their first volleyball practice this week under coach Dani Olson will also be getting ready for action. Wheatland's golf team under coach Tony Nichols began practice Aug. 12 and have already had their first match.
Hohnholt charged with theft in circuit court
WHEATLAND – Platte County resident Kaitlin Tomi "KT" Hohnholt has been charged with theft, $1,000 or more, in the Circuit Court of the Eighth Judicial District in Platte County. Documents held by the court indicated Hohnholt was charged Aug. 16 in the circuit court for an offense that stemmed from...
LHS start seasons on the course, courts
The first day of classes at Laramie High is Aug. 26 and all practices have begun for the fall sports teams. Two programs traditionally join the rest of the state to begin official competitions before all other sports to take advantage of optimal weather conditions, especially considering what the elements could be at the end of the seasons — golf and tennis.
