Wheatland news wrap: What’s trending

Platte County schools begin first practices

First practices to the fall sports season began this morning at 6 a.m. in Platte County. The Wheatland Bulldog football team with head coach Cody Bohlander was on the field at 6 a.m. Today The WHS cross-country team was at the high school track at 7 a.m. under the instruction of coach Sally Nichols. The Guernsey football team led by coach Curtis Cook is on the practice field at 9 a.m. for their first practice for coach Mindy Kelley and the Lady Viking volleyball team is in the gym for their first practice at 9 a.m. Lindsay Schaffner had her Lady Bulldogs in the gym at 8 a.m. Cheer Coach Catherine Benton had the state-champion cheer squad on the field at 4 p.m. - but in actuality, they have been practicing for the past week. Chugwater volleyball is also seeing their first volleyball practice this week under coach Dani Olson will also be getting ready for action. Wheatland’s golf team under coach Tony Nichols began practice Aug. 12 and have already had their first match. Read more