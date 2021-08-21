Rockport news digest: Top stories today
(ROCKPORT, MA) What’s going on in Rockport? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.
AROUND CAPE ANN: 'Seared' takes comedic look at restaurants, relationships
The gastronomic vicissitudes of a boutique restaurant in New York City unfold during Gloucester Stage's production of "Seared," now in its final days. As the story evolves, the strengths and weaknesses emerge in a long-time friendship between a quirky and stubborn chef and the business-driven friend who invested the money into the establishment. In the middle of this culinary tussle erupts a demand for the chef's signature scallop dish. Read more
Manchester, Essex students, staff to mask for class
MANCHESTER — Just like in Rockport, Manchester and Essex students and school staff will be masking up as they return to school. The Manchester Essex Regional School Committee voted 6-1 in favor of implementing the Centers for Disease Control’s latest back-to-school recommendations at a meeting on Tuesday. The lone nay vote was cast by Christopher Reed; he declined to comment for this story. Read more
First they came for the divers. Now they’re coming for the whole beach
ROCKPORT — For as long as anyone can remember, Back Beach, in the heart of this picturesque coastal village, has been known for its Fourth of July bonfire, Sunday night concerts at the bandstand beside the American Legion Post, and the crowds of scuba divers who flock to the public shore for its rocky terrain and, more importantly, metered parking spots. Read more
Nine of 12 counts dismissed in Rockport Fire Department 10-taxpayer suit
ROCKPORT — An Essex Superior Court judge has dismissed nine of 12 charges brought against the town by the 10 taxpayers suing on behalf of the Rockport Fire Department. In March, the town filed a motion to dismiss all charges in the case, which was originally filed in January. Judge William Barrett filed his decision Friday afternoon. Read more
