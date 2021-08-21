Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rockport, MA

Rockport news digest: Top stories today

Posted by 
Rockport Bulletin
Rockport Bulletin
 7 days ago

(ROCKPORT, MA) What’s going on in Rockport? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Gloucester / gloucestertimes.com

AROUND CAPE ANN: 'Seared' takes comedic look at restaurants, relationships

AROUND CAPE ANN: 'Seared' takes comedic look at restaurants, relationships

The gastronomic vicissitudes of a boutique restaurant in New York City unfold during Gloucester Stage's production of "Seared," now in its final days. As the story evolves, the strengths and weaknesses emerge in a long-time friendship between a quirky and stubborn chef and the business-driven friend who invested the money into the establishment. In the middle of this culinary tussle erupts a demand for the chef's signature scallop dish. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Essex / gloucestertimes.com

Manchester, Essex students, staff to mask for class

Manchester, Essex students, staff to mask for class

MANCHESTER — Just like in Rockport, Manchester and Essex students and school staff will be masking up as they return to school. The Manchester Essex Regional School Committee voted 6-1 in favor of implementing the Centers for Disease Control’s latest back-to-school recommendations at a meeting on Tuesday. The lone nay vote was cast by Christopher Reed; he declined to comment for this story. Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Rockport / bostonglobe.com

First they came for the divers. Now they’re coming for the whole beach

First they came for the divers. Now they’re coming for the whole beach

ROCKPORT — For as long as anyone can remember, Back Beach, in the heart of this picturesque coastal village, has been known for its Fourth of July bonfire, Sunday night concerts at the bandstand beside the American Legion Post, and the crowds of scuba divers who flock to the public shore for its rocky terrain and, more importantly, metered parking spots. Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Rockport / gloucestertimes.com

Nine of 12 counts dismissed in Rockport Fire Department 10-taxpayer suit

Nine of 12 counts dismissed in Rockport Fire Department 10-taxpayer suit

ROCKPORT — An Essex Superior Court judge has dismissed nine of 12 charges brought against the town by the 10 taxpayers suing on behalf of the Rockport Fire Department. In March, the town filed a motion to dismiss all charges in the case, which was originally filed in January. Judge William Barrett filed his decision Friday afternoon. Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Rockport Bulletin

Rockport Bulletin

Rockport, MA
20
Followers
232
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Rockport Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rockport, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
Rockport, MA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ma
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...

Comments / 0

Community Policy