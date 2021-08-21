What's up: Top news in Concordia
Concordia City Commission Votes to Put Sales Tax Measure to Voters This Fall
By a 3-2 vote, the Concordia City Commission voted Wednesday, August 18th to adopt a resolution calling for a special question election on November 2nd, submitting to the electors of the city the question of imposing a 1.0 percent citywide general purpose retailers' sales tax -- with 90% of the proceeds applied to assisting USD 333 Concordia in the repayment of the principal and interest on the district's school bond facility project, and 10% of the proceeds applied to the payment of costs of certain city infrastructure and capital improvement projects. Read more
Concordia High School Marching Band Prepares for Upcoming Season
Concordia High School's Marching Band is eagerly awaiting the start of its season. Last year amid the COVID-19 health crisis band members had to wear special masks and maintain social distancing. When officials limited spectator attendance at athletic events, the school band, directed by Stuart Roegge, had to give up its seats to players' and coaches' families, and the students were relocated to behind the end zone to play. Read more
Concordia Police Department Report for Thursday, August 19th
On 08/18/2021 at 10:16 PM Officers conducted a traffic stop in the 1100 block of Republican St. Further investigation led to the arrest of Trenton Aurand of McPherson on a Mitchell County Warrant. Aurand was transported to Cloud County Corrections. On 08/18/2021 at 4:02 PM Officers responded to a report... Read more
Concordia City Commission Tables Action on Conditional Use Permit for Downtown Dog Boarding Kennel
After more than an hour of discussion, the Concordia City Commission voted Wednesday, August 18th to table action on a Conditional Use Permit for Meg Beikmann to operate a dog boarding kennel in downtown Concordia. On June 14th, Beikmann relocated Meg's Grooming Salon to its new location at 129 W.... Read more
