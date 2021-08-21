What's up: Top news in Concordia

Concordia City Commission Votes to Put Sales Tax Measure to Voters This Fall

By a 3-2 vote, the Concordia City Commission voted Wednesday, August 18th to adopt a resolution calling for a special question election on November 2nd, submitting to the electors of the city the question of imposing a 1.0 percent citywide general purpose retailers' sales tax -- with 90% of the proceeds applied to assisting USD 333 Concordia in the repayment of the principal and interest on the district's school bond facility project, and 10% of the proceeds applied to the payment of costs of certain city infrastructure and capital improvement projects. Read more