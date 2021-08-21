Cancel
Watseka, IL

News wrap: Top stories in Watseka

Watseka Updates
 7 days ago

(WATSEKA, IL) The news in Watseka never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Iroquois / daily-journal.com

GOLF: IW girls top Watseka in tiebreaker; Beecher, Grant Park boys earn wins

After the Raiders and Warriors finished in a tie at the top with their four scorers, a fifth scorer was determined to break the tie, with the Raiders’ Jaidyn Ashline’s 63 giving Iroquois West the win, and their total 199 came from Adelyn Scharp (44), McKinley Tilstra (47), Destiny Thomas (50) and Kiernan Tammen (58). Read more

Iroquois County / daily-journal.com

Iroquois County population drops — again

WATSEKA — Iroquois County’s boundaries have remained constant during these past 40 years, but the county is shrinking. The 1,119-square-mile eastern Illinois county once again saw its population decline in the latest U.S. Census, and it is leaving officials wondering what the county will look like in years to come. Read more

Watseka / daily-journal.com

Marilyn Walwer Schultz

WATSEKA — Marilyn Rose Walwer Schultz, 79, of Watseka, passed away Friday (Aug. 20, 2021) at her home. She was born June 3, 1942, in Kankakee, the daughter of LaVerne and Lucille (Arnold) Miller. She married Charles Walwer in Kankakee, on June 25, 1960. He preceded her in death. Later, she married James Schultz, in St. Petersburg, Fla., on Aug. 24, 1989. He preceded her in death. Read more

Watseka Updates

Watseka, IL
With Watseka Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

