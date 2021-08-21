News wrap: Top stories in Watseka

(WATSEKA, IL) The news in Watseka never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

GOLF: IW girls top Watseka in tiebreaker; Beecher, Grant Park boys earn wins After the Raiders and Warriors finished in a tie at the top with their four scorers, a fifth scorer was determined to break the tie, with the Raiders’ Jaidyn Ashline’s 63 giving Iroquois West the win, and their total 199 came from Adelyn Scharp (44), McKinley Tilstra (47), Destiny Thomas (50) and Kiernan Tammen (58). Read more

Iroquois County population drops — again WATSEKA — Iroquois County’s boundaries have remained constant during these past 40 years, but the county is shrinking. The 1,119-square-mile eastern Illinois county once again saw its population decline in the latest U.S. Census, and it is leaving officials wondering what the county will look like in years to come. Read more

