Red Bud, IL

News wrap: Top stories in Red Bud

Red Bud News Watch
 7 days ago

(RED BUD, IL) The news in Red Bud never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Red Bud / northcountynews.org

Red Bud’s splash pad project is moving forward

Red Bud’s splash pad project is continuing to move forward following a public hearing and special city council meeting Monday night. City Code Administrator Jeff Mueller noted that the purpose of the hearing was to get the public’s opinion on improvement projects for Ratz Memorial Park. It had previously been... Read more

Illinois / wsiltv.com

Local school superintendents weigh in on “probation” status

(WSIL) -- 29 schools in Illinois were placed on probation by the Illinois State Board of Education for not complying with mask mandates, including 7 in southern Illinois. Red Bud School District is one of the seven that will meet with ISBE and submit a corrective action plan. "The fact... Read more

Illinois / bnd.com

Facing probation, southwest IL school board votes to comply with Illinois mask mandate

The school board for Red Bud School District 132 voted to amend its back-to-school plan Thursday night, bringing the district into compliance with the Illinois mask mandate. Red Bud was one of 26 schools in the state facing probation at the beginning of the school year for not complying with Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s Aug. 4 executive order requiring masks. Read more

avatar

Once again, the munchkins MUST bow to the Emperor Pritzker! Who represents HIMSELF and controls the once Honest Abe state. The emperor in his fancy clothes and Mansion in Wisconsin!

Illinois / wsiu.org

Dozens Of Illinois School Districts Receive Notices From State Board Of Education To Mask Up, Or Face Sanctions

Illinois schools that are not complying with Governor Pritzker's mask mandate have been notified by the Illinois State Board of Education they face a loss of funding and cancellation of all extracurricular activities. Red Bud School District officials decided, after input from many parents, to make masks, optional. Jonathan Tallman... Read more

avatar

Wear a mask or don’t play sports. Get a vaccine or don’t have a job. Sounds more like Nazi Germany than a democracy

1 like 1 reply

avatar

This is what it is to live in a nanny state. Can't wait to move out for freedom.

