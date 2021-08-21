News wrap: Top stories in Red Bud

(RED BUD, IL) The news in Red Bud never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

LOCAL PICK

Red Bud’s splash pad project is moving forward Red Bud’s splash pad project is continuing to move forward following a public hearing and special city council meeting Monday night. City Code Administrator Jeff Mueller noted that the purpose of the hearing was to get the public’s opinion on improvement projects for Ratz Memorial Park. It had previously been... Read more

LATEST NEWS

Local school superintendents weigh in on “probation” status (WSIL) -- 29 schools in Illinois were placed on probation by the Illinois State Board of Education for not complying with mask mandates, including 7 in southern Illinois. Red Bud School District is one of the seven that will meet with ISBE and submit a corrective action plan. "The fact... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE

Facing probation, southwest IL school board votes to comply with Illinois mask mandate The school board for Red Bud School District 132 voted to amend its back-to-school plan Thursday night, bringing the district into compliance with the Illinois mask mandate. Red Bud was one of 26 schools in the state facing probation at the beginning of the school year for not complying with Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s Aug. 4 executive order requiring masks. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE