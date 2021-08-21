News wrap: Headlines in Flora
(FLORA, IL) What’s going on in Flora? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.
Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Flora area, click here.
Randy J. Byers, 71
Randy J. Byers, age 71, of Flora, Illinois, and formerly of Louisville, passed away Tuesday afternoon, August 17, 2021, at Golden Living Center-Brookview in Indianapolis, Indiana. He was born August 2, 1950, in Iola, the son of Howard and Wilma (Horner) Byers. He was united in marriage to Sandy Hartsey... Read more
Bruce Lynn “Joe” Brackney, 64
Bruce Lynn “Joe” Brackney, age 64, of Dieterich, Illinois, passed away at 1:33 PM – Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at Flora Gardens Care Center in Flora, Illinois. Funeral services celebrating Joe’s life will be held at 12:00 PM (Noon) Saturday, August 21, 2021, at the Meyer Funeral Home in Dieterich, Illinois, with Fr. Frank Folino, OFM, officiating. Burial will be in the St. Aloysius Cemetery in Bishop Creek, Illinois. Visitation will be held 2 hours before the service. In loving memory of Joe, memorials may be made to the Winterrowd Masonic Lodge #664. Read more
Fixer Upper Foreclosure – c.1902 Victorian in Flora, IL Under $30K
Fixer Upper Foreclosure – c.1902 Victorian in Flora, IL Under $30K. When this home was built around 1902, many of the residents of Flora were first generation Americans whose parents came from Germany or Ireland. If you look at the 1910 US Census, the majority of heads of family worked as general farm laborers. This home, with its outstanding craftsmanship, may have been owned by a successful farmer. He would likely be none too pleased to see the beautiful woodwork he installed covered in white paint. Read more
Comments / 0