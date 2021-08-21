Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Flora, IL

News wrap: Headlines in Flora

Posted by 
Flora News Flash
Flora News Flash
 7 days ago

(FLORA, IL) What’s going on in Flora? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Flora area, click here.

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Louisville / effinghamradio.com

Randy J. Byers, 71

Randy J. Byers, 71

Randy J. Byers, age 71, of Flora, Illinois, and formerly of Louisville, passed away Tuesday afternoon, August 17, 2021, at Golden Living Center-Brookview in Indianapolis, Indiana. He was born August 2, 1950, in Iola, the son of Howard and Wilma (Horner) Byers. He was united in marriage to Sandy Hartsey... Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Dieterich / effinghamradio.com

Bruce Lynn “Joe” Brackney, 64

Bruce Lynn “Joe” Brackney, 64

Bruce Lynn “Joe” Brackney, age 64, of Dieterich, Illinois, passed away at 1:33 PM – Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at Flora Gardens Care Center in Flora, Illinois. Funeral services celebrating Joe’s life will be held at 12:00 PM (Noon) Saturday, August 21, 2021, at the Meyer Funeral Home in Dieterich, Illinois, with Fr. Frank Folino, OFM, officiating. Burial will be in the St. Aloysius Cemetery in Bishop Creek, Illinois. Visitation will be held 2 hours before the service. In loving memory of Joe, memorials may be made to the Winterrowd Masonic Lodge #664. Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Flora / oldhousesunder50k.com

Fixer Upper Foreclosure – c.1902 Victorian in Flora, IL Under $30K

Fixer Upper Foreclosure – c.1902 Victorian in Flora, IL Under $30K

Fixer Upper Foreclosure – c.1902 Victorian in Flora, IL Under $30K. When this home was built around 1902, many of the residents of Flora were first generation Americans whose parents came from Germany or Ireland. If you look at the 1910 US Census, the majority of heads of family worked as general farm laborers. This home, with its outstanding craftsmanship, may have been owned by a successful farmer. He would likely be none too pleased to see the beautiful woodwork he installed covered in white paint. Read more

Comments / 0

Flora News Flash

Flora News Flash

Flora, IL
39
Followers
241
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Flora News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
City
Flora, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...

Comments / 0

Community Policy