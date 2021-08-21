News wrap: Headlines in Flora

(FLORA, IL) What’s going on in Flora? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Randy J. Byers, 71 Randy J. Byers, age 71, of Flora, Illinois, and formerly of Louisville, passed away Tuesday afternoon, August 17, 2021, at Golden Living Center-Brookview in Indianapolis, Indiana. He was born August 2, 1950, in Iola, the son of Howard and Wilma (Horner) Byers. He was united in marriage to Sandy Hartsey... Read more

Bruce Lynn “Joe” Brackney, 64 Bruce Lynn “Joe” Brackney, age 64, of Dieterich, Illinois, passed away at 1:33 PM – Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at Flora Gardens Care Center in Flora, Illinois. Funeral services celebrating Joe’s life will be held at 12:00 PM (Noon) Saturday, August 21, 2021, at the Meyer Funeral Home in Dieterich, Illinois, with Fr. Frank Folino, OFM, officiating. Burial will be in the St. Aloysius Cemetery in Bishop Creek, Illinois. Visitation will be held 2 hours before the service. In loving memory of Joe, memorials may be made to the Winterrowd Masonic Lodge #664. Read more

