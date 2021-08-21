Cancel
Harlan, IA

Trending news headlines in Harlan

Harlan News Watch
 7 days ago

(HARLAN, IA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Harlan.

For more stories like these, click here.

Adel / raccoonvalleyradio.com

3A District 6 Shaping Up to Be Wide Open

Adel-Desoto-Minburn Tigers football will be competing this year in Class 3A District 6, and one thing that can be counted on will be how open the district is expected to be for the upcoming year. The district of ADM, Atlantic, Harlan, Saydel, Knoxville, and Creston will have a good amount of talent and experience coming back, and it should be interesting to see how things play out. ADM will be back after having a 3-5 record from the season last year. Read more

Harlan / westerniowatoday.com

Richard Burgod Obituary

Funeral Services for 68 year old Richard Burgod of Harlan will be Tuesday at 11AM at the Pauley Jones Funeral Home in Harlan. Visitation will be Monday from 5PM to 8PM at the funeral home. Burial will be at the Holy Cross Cemetery in Ipswitch, SD. The Pauley Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Read more

Iowa / westerniowatoday.com

Special Meeting of the Harlan City Council

(Harlan) The Harlan City Council will gather for a special meeting this morning at 11:30 a.m. to review a recommendation to purchase a K-9 from the Iowa State Patrol. The Council will also receive and file Public Safety Committee meeting minutes from August 18. The meeting is open to the... Read more

Harlan News Watch

ABOUT

With Harlan News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

