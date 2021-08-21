Trending news headlines in Harlan

3A District 6 Shaping Up to Be Wide Open

Adel-Desoto-Minburn Tigers football will be competing this year in Class 3A District 6, and one thing that can be counted on will be how open the district is expected to be for the upcoming year. The district of ADM, Atlantic, Harlan, Saydel, Knoxville, and Creston will have a good amount of talent and experience coming back, and it should be interesting to see how things play out. ADM will be back after having a 3-5 record from the season last year. Read more