Muleshoe, TX

Trending local news in Muleshoe

Muleshoe Voice
Muleshoe Voice
 7 days ago

(MULESHOE, TX) Here are today’s top stories from the Muleshoe area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Muleshoe area, click here.

20210814 - Delivery To Walmart In Plainview, TX

#trucking #truckerlife #truckbacking #drophook #walmart #plainview #texas Read more

8-19-2021 Muletrain News

See the Thursday, August 19, 2021, Muletrain News now at http://muleshoetv.com/ Obits for Victoria Cuevas, Janet Martinez and Barbara Scott, FBC Muleshoe Centennial Celebration, Bailey County Electric Annual Meeting Next Week, 100 Anniversary Sale at Fry & Cox, Muleshoe All School Reunion Set for Homecoming 2021, Alfaro New Activity Director at Senior Center, BCMA Food Pantry is Moving, Mules 2nd Scrimmage vs. Olton, Bailey County Covid Update, Weather Forecast, Calvary Cookbooks Have Arrived, Muleshoe Heritage Center Renovation Celebration, Prayer List, Sound of Texas and much more! Read more

Muleshoe hosts Olton in preseason football scrimmage

The Muleshoe football team hosted Olton in a preseason scrimmage on Thursday night. The Mules scored a touchdown with two seconds left to win the timed live portion of the scrimmage. Here are photos from the action. Photos by Nathan Giese. Read more

Semi jackknifes, no injuries reported in Monday’s wet weather

Westbound traffic near the 2600 block of W. American Blvd. was temporarily blocked Monday night after a semi tractor-trailer jackknifed on the roadway. No injuries were reported. Muleshoe Police Department, Texas Department of Transportation, Muleshoe Fire Department and Bailey County EMS responded to the scene. Muleshoe received between 0.8 and... Read more

Muleshoe Voice

Muleshoe Voice

Muleshoe, TX
With Muleshoe Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

