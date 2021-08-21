Trending local news in Muleshoe
20210814 - Delivery To Walmart In Plainview, TX
8-19-2021 Muletrain News
See the Thursday, August 19, 2021, Muletrain News now at http://muleshoetv.com/ Obits for Victoria Cuevas, Janet Martinez and Barbara Scott, FBC Muleshoe Centennial Celebration, Bailey County Electric Annual Meeting Next Week, 100 Anniversary Sale at Fry & Cox, Muleshoe All School Reunion Set for Homecoming 2021, Alfaro New Activity Director at Senior Center, BCMA Food Pantry is Moving, Mules 2nd Scrimmage vs. Olton, Bailey County Covid Update, Weather Forecast, Calvary Cookbooks Have Arrived, Muleshoe Heritage Center Renovation Celebration, Prayer List, Sound of Texas and much more! Read more
Muleshoe hosts Olton in preseason football scrimmage
The Muleshoe football team hosted Olton in a preseason scrimmage on Thursday night. The Mules scored a touchdown with two seconds left to win the timed live portion of the scrimmage. Here are photos from the action. Photos by Nathan Giese. Read more
Semi jackknifes, no injuries reported in Monday’s wet weather
Westbound traffic near the 2600 block of W. American Blvd. was temporarily blocked Monday night after a semi tractor-trailer jackknifed on the roadway. No injuries were reported. Muleshoe Police Department, Texas Department of Transportation, Muleshoe Fire Department and Bailey County EMS responded to the scene. Muleshoe received between 0.8 and... Read more
