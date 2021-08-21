What's up: Top news in Moab
(MOAB, UT) Here are today’s top stories from the Moab area.
NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING
NOTICE is hereby given that the regular monthly meeting of the Governing Board of Southeast Utah Association of Local Governments, Southeast Utah Economic Development District, Revolving Loan, Se Cap Fund will be held at 11:30 a.m. in the Atrium of Southeast Utah Association of Local Governments located 375 South Carbon Avenue, Price, Utah on August 26th, 2021. See Links below for board agenda and live streaming. Read more
Top Four Campgrounds in Moab
Given Moab, Utah’s proximity to two breathtaking national parks, Arches and Canyonlands, it can be hard to find a campground that isn’t booked when you’re in town during peak season. To provide travelers with more options, there are four new campgrounds, all owned by Sun RV Resorts, that offer tented and RV sites, along with cabin, casita or Airstream stays. Yet, these are no ordinary campgrounds. To start, they are pet-friendly. Some have swimming pools while others have giant life-sized chess sets, a playground or a putting green on site. Choose from these four campgrounds that put you, at varying degrees, close to downtown, both national parks and more. Read more
NOTICE TO WATER USERS
The applications below were filed with the Division of Water Rights in Grand County. These are informal proceedings per Rule 655-6-2. Protests concerning an application must be legibly written or typed, contain the name and mailing address of the protesting party, STATE THE APPLICATION NUMBER PROTESTED, CITE REASONS FOR THE PROTEST, and REQUEST A HEARING, if desired. Also, A $15 FEE MUST BE INCLUDED FOR EACH APPLICATION PROTESTED. Protests must be filed with the Division of Water Rights on or before Sep. 15, 2021 either electronically using the Division’s on-line Protest of Application form, by hand delivery to a Division office, or by mail at PO Box 146300, Salt Lake City, UT 84114-6300. Please visit waterrights.utah.gov or call (801)538-7240 for additional information. Read more
Two women found dead in Grand County
Two women were found dead in the La Sal mountains southeast of Moab, the Grand County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday. Officials say the women were found in the South Mesa area of La Sal Loop Road. The names of the women have not been released pending notification of their relatives. Read more
