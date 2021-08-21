Cancel
Breckenridge, TX

Trending local news in Breckenridge

Posted by 
Breckenridge News Watch
Breckenridge News Watch
 7 days ago

(BRECKENRIDGE, TX) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Breckenridge.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Breckenridge area, click here.

Breckenridge

Breckenridge students get soggy start to new school year

Breckenridge students get soggy start to new school year

It was a rainy first day of school for Breckenridge students, but that didn’t stop the kids and their parents — from Pre-K to 12th grade — from enjoying the moment. At East Elementary, Principal Barbara Collinsworth and other staff members wore rain jackets and carried umbrellas as they welcomed families to the 2021-22 school year. A few of the students were happy to stand in the rain and get their pictures taken beside the “Happy First Day” sign in front of the school. Click here to see the Breckenridge Texan’s Photo Gallery from the first day of school at East Elementary. Read more

Breckenridge

David Ferrell Williams

David Ferrell Williams

David Ferrell Williams, 64, of Breckenridge, passed away on Tuesday, August 10, 2021. The family will be holding a private memorial service at a later date. David was born on August 21, 1956, in Breckenridge to parents Winford Wallace Williams and Joann Hesson. After graduating from high school, he joined the United States Marines and served until late 1975. After serving in the Marines, David moved back to Breckenridge and married Connie Chaney. Together they had three children: Kyle, Kevin, and Crystal Alice. Read more

Breckenridge

Breckenridge school board approves new high school principal, elementary assistant principal

Breckenridge school board approves new high school principal, elementary assistant principal

Breckenridge High School and South Elementary will be getting new administrators in the upcoming weeks after the Breckenridge Independent School District Board of Trustees approved recommendations from Superintendent Bryan Allen at a special meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 18. After a 16-minute executive session to discuss the recommendations, the board returned... Read more

Breckenridge

Sokonthea Kong Ernest

Sokonthea Kong Ernest

Sokonthea Kong Ernest, age 56, of Richardson, passed away Monday, August 16, 2021. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 21, at Morehart Mortuary Chapel. Interment will follow in the Breckenridge Cemetery under the direction of Morehart Mortuary. Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, August 20, at Morehart Mortuary. Read more

Breckenridge News Watch

Breckenridge News Watch

Breckenridge, TX
With Breckenridge News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

