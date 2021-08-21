Trending local news in Breckenridge

Breckenridge students get soggy start to new school year

It was a rainy first day of school for Breckenridge students, but that didn't stop the kids and their parents — from Pre-K to 12th grade — from enjoying the moment. At East Elementary, Principal Barbara Collinsworth and other staff members wore rain jackets and carried umbrellas as they welcomed families to the 2021-22 school year. A few of the students were happy to stand in the rain and get their pictures taken beside the "Happy First Day" sign in front of the school. Click here to see the Breckenridge Texan's Photo Gallery from the first day of school at East Elementary.